DETECTIVES: Two Suspects Wanted for Thefts from Boynton Beach Target

By Joe Mcdermott
WEST BOYNTON BEACH, FL – Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Detectives are seeking the identity of two suspects wanted for thefts from a Boynton Beach Target. According to detectives, two unknown suspects entered Target on four separate occasions and helped themselves to several electronic items and left the store without paying.

These incidents occurred between December 19, 2020 and December 27, 2020. at the Target store located in the 10200 block of Hagen Ranch Road, near West Boynton Beach Boulevard in West Boynton Beach.

Anyone who can identify these suspects is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous by downloading the new app “PBSO” for Apple or Android Smart Phones and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

