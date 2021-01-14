VIDEO: Texas Woman Charged With Four Felonies Related to 2020 Election Fraud Stemming from Project Veritas Video; Admits Illegal Activity on Tape

Rachel Rodriguez has been charged with election fraud, illegal voting, unlawfully assisting people voting by mail, and unlawfully possessing an official ballot. The release indicated that “each charge constitutes a felony under the Texas Election Code.”

AUSTIN, TX – A San Antonio, Texas woman has been arrested in connection with alleged voter fraud committed during the runup to the November 2020 election, according to reports. A press release from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office says Rachel Rodriguez has been charged with election fraud, illegal voting, unlawfully assisting people voting by mail, and unlawfully possessing an official ballot. The release indicated that “each charge constitutes a felony under the Texas Election Code.”

Rodriguez was allegedly exposed while engaging in “vote harvesting” via a video released by Project Veritas, a group who uses undercover techniques to reveal supposed “liberal bias and corruption.” In the video, Rodriguez reportedly “acknowledged on video that what she was doing is illegal and that she could go to jail for it,” according to AG Paxton, who said that investigators watched “hours of footage” before charging her.

“Many continue to claim that there’s no such thing as election fraud. We’ve always known that such a claim is false and misleading, and today we have additional hard evidence. This is a victory for election integrity and a strong signal that anyone who attempts to defraud the people of Texas, deprive them of their vote, or undermine the integrity of elections will be brought to justice,” AG Paxton was quoted as saying in the press release. “The shocking and blatantly illegal action documented by Project Veritas demonstrates a form of election fraud my office continually investigates and prosecutes. I am fiercely committed to ensuring the voting process is secure and fair throughout the state, and my office is prepared to assist any Texas county in combating this insidious, un-American form of fraud.”

AG Paxton had previously made headlines for leading a federal lawsuit – dismissed by the U.S. Supreme Court – seeking to overturn election results in four states won by Democratic President-Elect Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

If convicted, Rodriguez could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.