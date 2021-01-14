COPS: Suspect Wanted For Shooting At Broward Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested; Prior Convicted Felon Faces Attempted Felony Murder

Johny Dabrezil, 36, faces charges of attempted felony murder, discharge of a weapon into a dwelling or vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and fleeing and eluding.

WEST PARK, FL – A suspect wanted for shooting at a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested late Wednesday night. According to authorities, Johny Dabrezil, 36, turned himself in to Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response (VIPER) detectives at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, and remains in custody at the Broward County Main Jail.

According to authorities, at approximately 4:01 a.m. Wednesday, January 13, a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was conducting a routine patrol, in an unmarked vehicle near the Savage Beauty Supply located at 5716 W. Hallandale Beach Boulevard. in West Park. While in the area, the deputy observed a suspicious 2019 white Mercedes-Benz CLS 550 pull into the rear parking lot of the business.

As the deputy approached the vehicle to investigate, the suspect, later identified as Dabrezil, exited the driver’s seat of the Mercedes-Benz and fired a single shot at the deputy, missing the deputy and his cruiser. Dabrezil then got back in his vehicle and fled the scene with a juvenile passenger.

The deputy immediately activated his lights and sirens and pursued the suspect into the city of Hollywood, losing sight of the Mercedes-Benz near the 5700 block of Dewey Street. The vehicle was located by Hollywood Police officers in the rear parking lot of Executive Towing and Recovery, 5900 Dewey Street in Hollywood. Dabrezil, who fled the scene on foot, was not located until later in the evening. The juvenile passenger was also later located and released.

