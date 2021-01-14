PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

BREAKING: President Has Delivered “In a Big Way” With Declassification of Major Obamagate Documents; May Be Released As Early As Friday

By Joe Mcdermott
WASHINGTON, D.C. – According to Fox Business News’s Lou Dobbs who today interviewed John Solomon, who was formerly an executive and editor-in-chief at The Washington Times, the remaining FBI documents on Russian collusion have been declassified and could be released as soon as tomorrow or Monday.

Solomon, an award-winning investigative journalist, said that the entire narrative of Trump Collusion was created and leaked to the news media to neutralize Hillary Clinton’s concern that her email scandal had not gone away.

Solomon also said while confirming to Dobbs, that indeed “he can confirm” that the President has delivered, “in a big way” on one of his last remaining promises; to authorize the release of what he said is more than a “foot high stack of documents” – those which are the ones he said the FBI has tried to keep from the public for four years.

“I’ll tell you what is going to become clear in these documents, the continuity and the cognitivity between the Russia Collusion false story that was planted in America for three years and the subsequent impeachment of the president in the beginning of 2020; enormous cognitivity… In Christopher Steele’s debriefing, he acknowledges, that he got his primary sub source, the main guy who gave him all the bogus information, who later disowned it, when they go to the sub source, he disowns most of what is attributed to him in Steele’s report, a star impeachment witness that the democrats paraded around on camera, was the person that connected Christopher Steele to that bogus witness or that witness that gave bogus information, that is going to be, to see the continuity that really Russia, then Ukraine, and whatever else happened, its all interconnected, it’s the same players time and again, and when we were having the proceedings, we were kept in the dark, we didn’t know the witness had this connection to Christopher Steele; important information about to be made public thanks to the presidents decision.”

Solomon is a frequent guest on Fox News and now runs his own “Just the News,” media outlet which he launched in January 2020, and has quickly become a leading news site in the United States. Before founding Just the News, Solomon reported at some of America’s top news organizations such as The Associated Press, The Washington Post, The Washington Times, Newsweek, The Daily Beast and The Hill.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

