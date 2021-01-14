BREAKING: President Has Delivered “In a Big Way” With Declassification of Major Obamagate Documents; May Be Released As Early As Friday

WASHINGTON, D.C. – According to Fox Business News’s Lou Dobbs who today interviewed John Solomon, who was formerly an executive and editor-in-chief at The Washington Times, the remaining FBI documents on Russian collusion have been declassified and could be released as soon as tomorrow or Monday.

Solomon, an award-winning investigative journalist, said that the entire narrative of Trump Collusion was created and leaked to the news media to neutralize Hillary Clinton’s concern that her email scandal had not gone away.

BREAKING: @jsolomonReports reports that Pres. Trump has ordered the declassification of intelligence docs from Obamagate, including Christopher Steele’s debriefings and FBI asset Stefan Halper’s instructions. Expected to be released tomorrow or Monday. #MAGA #AmericaFirst #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/8xFBV6wMPQ — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) January 14, 2021

Solomon also said while confirming to Dobbs, that indeed “he can confirm” that the President has delivered, “in a big way” on one of his last remaining promises; to authorize the release of what he said is more than a “foot high stack of documents” – those which are the ones he said the FBI has tried to keep from the public for four years.

LISTEN NOW: Bombshell revelations as Trump declassifies all FBI documents in Russia probe | Just The News https://t.co/knLuUXCELF — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) January 14, 2021

“I’ll tell you what is going to become clear in these documents, the continuity and the cognitivity between the Russia Collusion false story that was planted in America for three years and the subsequent impeachment of the president in the beginning of 2020; enormous cognitivity… In Christopher Steele’s debriefing, he acknowledges, that he got his primary sub source, the main guy who gave him all the bogus information, who later disowned it, when they go to the sub source, he disowns most of what is attributed to him in Steele’s report, a star impeachment witness that the democrats paraded around on camera, was the person that connected Christopher Steele to that bogus witness or that witness that gave bogus information, that is going to be, to see the continuity that really Russia, then Ukraine, and whatever else happened, its all interconnected, it’s the same players time and again, and when we were having the proceedings, we were kept in the dark, we didn’t know the witness had this connection to Christopher Steele; important information about to be made public thanks to the presidents decision.”

PRESIDENT TRUMP IS DECLASSIFYING ALL OF IT. THE WHOLE RUSSIA MESS. WOW! @jsolomonReports is NEXT on @newsmax — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) January 15, 2021

Solomon is a frequent guest on Fox News and now runs his own “Just the News,” media outlet which he launched in January 2020, and has quickly become a leading news site in the United States. Before founding Just the News, Solomon reported at some of America’s top news organizations such as The Associated Press, The Washington Post, The Washington Times, Newsweek, The Daily Beast and The Hill.