CrimeLocalSociety

Port Charlotte Man Attempts Fleeing Traffic Stop, Faces Eight Charges Including Trafficking Methamphetamine

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

While on patrol in the area of Tamiami Trail and Glancy Lane in Port Charlotte a traffic stop was made. The vehicle pulled into an address on Lasayette Street and the occupants immediately exited and the front seat passenger, identified as
Kalvin Bailey, 30, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of controlled substance x3, battery on a law enforcement officer , resisting with violence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – While on patrol in the area of Tamiami Trail and Glancy Lane in Port Charlotte, the vehicle of Jack Hollister, 35, was recognized. It is known that Hollister does not possess a valid license and is known to frequent several residents known for the use and distribution of narcotics. Once the identity was confirmed, a traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle. 

The vehicle pulled into an address on Lasayette Street and the occupants immediately exited. The front seat passenger, identified as Kalvin Bailey, 30, attempted to flee the area of the stop. When Bailey was instructed to stay, members witnessed him toss an item beneath the Jeep that was parked in the driveway of the residence. Police were able to identify the item that was discarded as Methamphetamine.  

While waiting for additional units to arrive, Bailey continued to protest the stop and was argumentative about his obligation to stay. Bailey was incapable of following commands and began to venture towards the Jeep, where earlier he had discarded the narcotics. At this moment, officers attempted to place Bailey into handcuffs. Bailey pulled away and fled towards the front door of the residence. However, officers were able to keep him from escaping.

Kalvin Bailey, 30, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of controlled substance x3, battery on a law enforcement officer , resisting with violence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bailey was found to be in possession of 28 grams of Methamphetamine, 8.6 grams of Fentanyl, 36 Clonazepam pills, 4 ½ Hydromorphone pills, and 1 cxycodone.
Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

During a struggle on the ground, Bailey yelled, resisted the arrest and swung at the deputies. Bailey then got to his feet and attempted to escape a second time. Officers gave verbal warning that if he did not stop he would be tased. This warning was ignored by Bailey and the taser was deployed.

Bailey was found to be in possession of 28 grams of Methamphetamine, 8.6 grams of Fentanyl, 36 Clonazepam pills, 4 ½ Hydromorphone pills, and 1 cxycodone. Kalvin Bailey was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of controlled substance x3, battery on a law enforcement officer , resisting with violence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The driver of the vehicle was cited for driving while license cancelled suspended or revoked and received a future court date.

Comment via Facebook
Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Vaccination Disarray Leaves Seniors Confused About When They…

Judith Graham

Delicate Covid Vaccines Slow Rollout — Leading to Shots…

Rachana Pradhan

Op-Ed: Condemning Violence Doesn’t Address The Other Threat…

Peter Lemiska
1 of 827