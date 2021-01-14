Port Charlotte Man Attempts Fleeing Traffic Stop, Faces Eight Charges Including Trafficking Methamphetamine

Kalvin Bailey, 30, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of controlled substance x3, battery on a law enforcement officer , resisting with violence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – While on patrol in the area of Tamiami Trail and Glancy Lane in Port Charlotte, the vehicle of Jack Hollister, 35, was recognized. It is known that Hollister does not possess a valid license and is known to frequent several residents known for the use and distribution of narcotics. Once the identity was confirmed, a traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle.

The vehicle pulled into an address on Lasayette Street and the occupants immediately exited. The front seat passenger, identified as Kalvin Bailey, 30, attempted to flee the area of the stop. When Bailey was instructed to stay, members witnessed him toss an item beneath the Jeep that was parked in the driveway of the residence. Police were able to identify the item that was discarded as Methamphetamine.

While waiting for additional units to arrive, Bailey continued to protest the stop and was argumentative about his obligation to stay. Bailey was incapable of following commands and began to venture towards the Jeep, where earlier he had discarded the narcotics. At this moment, officers attempted to place Bailey into handcuffs. Bailey pulled away and fled towards the front door of the residence. However, officers were able to keep him from escaping.

Bailey was found to be in possession of 28 grams of Methamphetamine, 8.6 grams of Fentanyl, 36 Clonazepam pills, 4 ½ Hydromorphone pills, and 1 cxycodone.

During a struggle on the ground, Bailey yelled, resisted the arrest and swung at the deputies. Bailey then got to his feet and attempted to escape a second time. Officers gave verbal warning that if he did not stop he would be tased. This warning was ignored by Bailey and the taser was deployed.

