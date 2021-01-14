Palm Coast Man Arrested for Molesting 15-Year-Old Child

On January 13, 2021, an arrest warrant was signed for 70-year-old James Lee McIntire, of Palm Coast. Deputies immediately responded to his residence and took him into custody just after 1:43 p.m. on January 13. He was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and released after posting a $50,000.00 bond.

PALM COAST, FL – On August 28, 2020, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) received information and began investigating a potential sex crime against a 15-year-old child that occurred between June and November of 2019 while she was living in a suspect’s house.

The victim kept a diary of the times that the suspect, 70-year-old James Lee McIntire, of Palm Coast, touched her inappropriately and offered her alcoholic beverages. During a Child Protection interview, the victim told the coordinator that McIntire touched her on her buttocks, her breasts, and kissed her on the mouth on at least thirteen occasions over the course of three to four months. He also offered her alcoholic beverages on at least two occasions.

When the victim told her mother about what happened in November of 2019, her mother recalled the same type of behavior occurring to her twenty-seven years ago by McIntire when she was 14 years old. She did not believe that McIntire would treat her daughter in the same manner.

Detectives interviewed McIntire at his home on December 16, 2020. McIntire’s wife was also a part of the interview. Mrs. McIntire told detectives that the victim and her mother told her about the molestation in June of 2020 and when Mrs. McIntire confronted Mr. McIntire, he admitted it.

Mr. McIntire told detectives that he remembered a couple of incidents that could be inappropriate but stated that he was not attracted to the victim in a sexual manner.

