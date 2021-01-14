Angry Heckler Screams at Chuck Schumer During Press Conference, Compares Him to Adolf Hitler, Vows to Show at His and Pelosi’s Homes

The woman, who identified herself as “Lee Ward” and claimed to be a transsexual gypsy, engaged in a crazed rant where she expressed support for the followers of President Donald Trump who rioted and breached the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

NEW YORK, NY – Soon-to-be Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was interrupted during a press conference in New York City on Tuesday by an unbalanced heckler who called the Jewish Senator a “racist anti-Semite,” according to reports.

The woman, who identified herself as “Lee Ward” and claimed to be a transsexual gypsy, engaged in a crazed rant where she expressed support for the followers of President Donald Trump who rioted and breached the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Schumer, at the time he was interrupted, was in the process of demanding Trump’s resignation and calling for those who took part in the riots to be placed on the federal no-fly list.

“You need to get out of office now, you racist. You’re nothing but a racist,” the heckler first shouted, which was captured on video. “I’m glad what the Trump protesters did. Take your hands off me. I’m talking to this racist anti-Semite.”

The woman’s rant then became even more unhinged, as she accused Schumer – again, who is Jewish – of following Hitler and claimed that she was aroused by the Capitol riots.

“And remember this, Adolf Hitler was a socialist and that’s exactly who you follow. You’re nothing but a coward,” she said. “See? You hide underneath your desks. I actually got sexually excited over it, that’s how much I loathe you.”

She continued to shout random oddities at Schumer, including asking the Senator if he ordered Capitol Police to “stand down” during the riots and saying, “I’m just one voice here right now but trust me, if you do this to 75 million Americans, try to put us in jail, you’re going to have to hire 175 million to guard us.”

At one point security attempted to remove the woman, who responded by screaming, “Get your hands off me! Six feet! Six feet! Stand down! Stand down! I’m a transsexual and I’m a gypsy, which makes me a minority of color, don’t do it, it’s not going to look good for you Schumer.”

Schumer did not respond to the woman, who eventually walked off-camera but continued to yell incoherently in the background, reports say.