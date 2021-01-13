Kia Sorento Named “SUV of the Year” At 2021 Latin Flavor Cars Of The Year Awards

In an important new award program from Puros Autos, Sorento is recognized in the SUV segment for its overall appeal to Hispanic consumers. Exceptional value, interior space and luxurious style are among the winning ingredients.

IRVINE, CA – The 2021 Kia Sorento SUV has earned the title of “SUV of the Year” in the 2021 Latin Flavor Cars of the Year Awards by Puros Autos, one of the leading automotive news websites for Hispanics in the U.S. and Latin America. This new award recognizes vehicles that resonate with and meet the specific needs of the Hispanic community such as outstanding reliability, a strong value proposition, interior space, powertrain options and comfortable yet high impact style.

Our vehicles have universal appeal among car buyers of all ethnicities, but we are especially proud to resonate with this important demographic and win this debut,” said Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia Motors America, Kia Motors North America. “That the Sorento has earned the interest and loyalty of this audience is a testament to our world-class model line-up.”

The all-new Kia Sorento takes on a completely new design, while incorporating elegant and sophisticated new styling elements, with sharper lines, high-tech details and elongated exterior proportions. Kia’s signature ‘tiger-nose’ grille has been reinterpreted, displaying a wider shape which organically extends into and wraps around the integrated headlamps on each side, giving the all-new Sorento a confident and mature front fascia. Inside, the roomy and attractive cabin introduces premium-quality materials, cutting-edge infotainment and comfort technologies, and a stunning new design.