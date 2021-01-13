Sheriff: Drug Dealer Back in Jail Two Days After Release for Grand Theft Charges, Possession of Narcotics

After a traffic stop, 34-year-old Michael Tyrone Jackson was arrested for possession of cannabis. A week or so ago Jackson was arrested and charged with possession of alprazolam, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

PALM COAST, FL – On January 5, 2021, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) served a Narcotics Search Warrant at 12 Big Bear Lane in Palm Coast. During the search warrant, 34-year-old Michael Tyrone Jackson was arrested and charged with possession of alprazolam, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jackson was released after posting bond. On Thursday, January 7, 2021, the FCSO SIU observed Jackson driving a vehicle at a high rate of speed. The FCSO Problem Area Crime Enforcement (P.A.C.E.) Unit and K-9 Unit responded to the area and were able to conduct a traffic stop on Jackson for multiple traffic violations. Jackson was again arrested for possession of cannabis.

The vehicle Jackson was operating was found to have discrepancies in the registration and Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). Further investigation revealed that the vehicle had numerous alterations to disguise the actual registration and VIN. The vehicle was subsequently found to be stolen approximately two years ago from a Honda dealership in St. Johns County. Jackson was additionally charged with Grand Theft-Auto and his bond was revoked from his arrest on January 5 from the search warrant.

“The diligent efforts of FCSO SIU Detectives, P.A.C.E Detectives, and K-9 Unit put a stop to Jackson’s attempts to operate as a smooth criminal,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Maybe his time back in jail will convince him to turn from his criminal ways.”

Jackson admitted to knowledge of the vehicle being stolen and he has been using the vehicle with altered tags and VIN the entire time. He was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility with no bond allowed. The investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending.