COPS: Drug Business In Bunnell Closed for Business By Detectives After Undercover Operation; Owner On Inmate Release for Cocaine Trafficking

During the execution of the search warrant, Rodney Levon Hill, 43, Michael Lee Hutson, 52, Andrew Junior Jones, 64, and two others were located at the scene. Rodney Hill is the owner of the business. Hill is currently on Florida inmate release for trafficking Cocaine.

BUNNELL, FL – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU), with the assistance of the FCSO SWAT team and the Bunnell Police Department, executed a narcotics search warrant at a commercial vehicle detailing business located at 101 Hibiscus Avenue in Bunnell on Tuesday. The search warrant stemmed from previous undercover operations conducted by SIU investigating the illegal narcotics sales occurring out of the business.

While searching the business, a quantity of Cannabis and drug paraphernalia was located. Additionally, Andrew Jones was found to have Cannabis, THC, and a pipe used for smoking Crack Cocaine. Jones is also currently on Florida inmate release for sale, manufacture, deliver schedule I and schedule II narcotics.

Drug House Closed sign in front of the vehicle detaining business.

Michael Hudson was found to have an active warrant out of Flagler County for violation of pretrial services for operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“These guys have not yet learned to get out of the drug trade, so they got a reminder yesterday when our deputies and detectives paid them a visit,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We hope they close their drug business for good as other businesses and neighbors should not have to deal with the criminal element and other crimes that usually occur around drug dealing.”

Rodney Hill was arrested and charged with possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was release after posting a $1,000 bond. Andrew Jones was arrested and charged with possession of THC, possession of cannabis, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains in jail on a $3,500 bond. Michael Hutson, who also remains in jail on a $3,500 bond, was arrested on his active warrant. All three were booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. He remains in jail on a $3,500 bond.

Additional charges are pending and this investigation is ongoing.