DISAPPEAR: Rush Limbaugh Asks “If Democrats Can Erase Conservatives from Social Media, Is It Fair To Assume They Can Erase Votes?”

Rush Limbaugh gives a thumbs-up to President Donald J. Trump from the House Gallery Tuesday evening, Feb. 4, 2020, after President Trump awarded Limbaugh with the Medal of Freedom during the State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen.

KANSAS CITY, MI – Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, who is reportedly worth as much as $600 million, recently posed a question on his radio talk show, where he responded to the recent swath of permabans of President Donald Trump and his allies from various social media platforms – and the outright elimination of Parler by Amazon – by continuing the ongoing allegations of voter fraud that have been plaguing President-Elect Joe Biden since he won the 2020 election back in November.

“Is it fair to think that what is happening to conservatives on social media…we are being censored out of existence. We are being silenced out of existence. We are being pummeled, we are being threatened, we are being intimidated, out of existence,” he said. “So is it fair to think what is happening to conservatives on social media is the same thing that happened to their votes? If it can happen in one area, can it happen in others?”

Rush Limbaugh: "Is it fair to think that what is happening to conservatives on social media is the same thing that happened to their votes?" pic.twitter.com/ssd1TNEf0t — Woj Pawelczyk (@Woj_Pawelczyk) January 12, 2021

Limbaugh, who just turned 70, offered no evidence on how the two events could be linked. A vocal supporter of Donald Trump, Limbaugh has endlessly echoed the President’s allegations that the only reason he lost to Biden was due to widespread voter fraud. However, after the election, the campaign for Trump and others filed and lost over 60 lawsuits, with nearly all the suits being dismissed or dropped due to lack of evidence.

A reminder that Trump gave this person the once-august Presidential Medal of Freedom … https://t.co/6Pz9Pin7FC — Joy WE VOTED!! WEAR A MASK!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) January 8, 2021

Regardless, Limbaugh – who was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Trump in 2020 and is suffering from terminal lung cancer – continued to claim that the silencing of conservative voices on social media and the outcome of the 2020 election were interconnected in some way, asserting that “Democrats make things they don’t like disappear.”

“If they do it once, they can do it again and again,” he said. “What’s happening on social media reinforces beliefs that Trump supporters were cheated. Votes mysteriously vanished into thin air.”

Limbaugh then suddenly changed course and put the brakes on this line of thought, possibly as a response to radio giant Cumulus Media recently warning its talk radio hosts – under pain of possible termination – to cease claiming that President-Elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election was “fraudulent.”

Popular radio host #RushLimbaugh deactivated his #Twitter account after the #BigTech company permanently banned President Trump.



Limbaugh was followed by over 88 million people. https://t.co/xFmtZ4M6kK — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) January 11, 2021