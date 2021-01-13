Detectives: Ocala Man On Felony Probation Beat Infant Causing Traumatic Injury, Brain Bleeding And Bruises On Her Body

Christopher Ronald Bairan, 36, was placed under arrest for aggravated child abuse, at which time cocaine and prescription pills were located on him. Bairan was also on probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and impersonating a police officer.

OCALA, FL – On Tuesday, January 12, 2021, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Major Crimes detectives arrested Christopher Ronald Bairan, 36, for aggravated child abuse, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, and violation of probation.

According to authorities, on December 20, 2020, MCSO received a call for service from West Marion Hospital in reference to an unresponsive infant. Major Crimes Detective Castellano responded to the hospital and was advised the infant was suffering from a traumatic injury resulting in a brain bleed and bruises on her body. The infant victim remains in critical condition.

Detective Castellano interviewed the victim’s mother, who revealed that Bairan had been with the infant for several hours before waking her up to the victim being unresponsive in his arms. Detective Castellano then spoke with Bairan, who stated the victim had been whiny and fussy all day, but otherwise was behaving normally. He advised he had fallen asleep with the victim and when he awoke she was no longer responsive. Bairan could not provide any explanation for the victim’s injuries and a walk through of the incident location did not reveal any explanation for the injuries the infant victim sustained. The medical examination of the victim revealed abusive head trauma consistent with violent shaking. When presented with these findings, Bairan refused to discuss the incident further with detectives.

Bairan was placed under arrest for aggravated child abuse, at which time cocaine and prescription pills were located on him. Bairan was also on probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and impersonating a police officer. He was transported to the Marion County Jail with no bond. According to the media report, the infant child is “not expected to recover enough to live a normal life.”