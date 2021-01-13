Close Encounters: CIA Publicly Releases Thousands of Documents on UFO Sightings Now Downloadable At “The Black Vault” Website

The documents were released by the CIA in CD-ROM format, and – in combination with other documents already obtained by Greenwald – been converted into PDF documents comprised of thousands of pages that are now hosted on The Black Vault and can be downloaded.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has officially released thousands of documents on various Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) encounters they have compiled over the years via “The Black Vault,” a website run by author and podcaster John Greenwald Jr. which claims to be “the largest privately run online repository of declassified government documents anywhere in the world.”

Responding to a Freedom of Information Act, the CIA has announced that all of the information on UFOs – or, as they refer to them as, Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) – are now in the public domain, although some – including Greenwald himself – remain skeptical of this claim and believe that much more remains classified and out-of-reach.

“Research by The Black Vault will continue to see if there are additional documents still uncovered within the CIA’s holdings,” he said in a statement posted on The Black Vault website.

The documents were released by the CIA in CD-ROM format, and – in combination with other documents already obtained by Greenwald – been converted into PDF documents comprised of thousands of pages that are now hosted on The Black Vault and can be downloaded by visitors here.

Some of the documents – which date back as early as the 1980s – are heavily redacted, but nonetheless provide a fascinating look into federal investigations of unexplained and alleged extraterrestrial phenomena , such as an unsettling “dispute with a Bosnian fugitive with alleged E.T. contact” and mysterious “midnight explosions in a small Russian town.”

According to his website, Greenwald first launched The Black Vault in 1996 at the age of 15, at which time he “began hammering the U.S. Government with FOIA requests to obtain information.” Greenwald has noted that he has fought for the release of this material for the past 20-plus years because “the public has the right to know.”