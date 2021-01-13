CrimeLocalSociety

Broward County Pediatrician Faces Child Pornography Charges

By Joe Mcdermott
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

Michael Mizrachy, 49, of Parkland, was booked at the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail Tuesday afternoon. He faces two counts of possession of sexual performance by a child and one count of computer pornography.
Michael Mizrachy, 49, of Parkland, was booked at the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail Tuesday afternoon. He faces two counts of possession of sexual performance by a child and one count of computer pornography.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) detectives arrested a pediatrician Tuesday on child pornography charges. According to authorities, in June 2020, ICAC detectives received a tip regarding an adult male, later identified as Dr. Michael Mizrachy, 49, of Parkland, concerning the possible distribution and possession of child pornography. 

After obtaining a search warrant, detectives were able to locate a video depicting child pornography, which was described in the initial tip. The video appears to show a child, between the ages of eight and 10 years of age, having sexual intercourse with an apparent adult male.

In addition to the initial video described in the tip, detectives located several photos depicting what appear to be young children in their bathing suits, underwear or shorts in which none of the children appear to be aware the photos were being taken. These images led detectives to generate an additional search warrant in October for Mizrachy’s residence on Lakeside Drive in Parkland. Through the execution of the search warrant detectives learned that Mizrachy used an app, known as KIK, to chat with a child who was 15 at the time. The chats included sexually explicit photographs that were shared from the child. 

Further investigation revealed that the other images of the children located within Mizrachy’s accounts were of his daughters’ friends at his residence. These images included the children’s clothed private parts. Most of the children appeared to be between the ages of 13 and 15 with confirmation of one of them being 10 years old.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

Mizrachy was booked at the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail Tuesday afternoon. He faces two counts of possession of sexual performance by a child and one count of computer pornography.

The investigation is ongoing. Broward Sheriff’s Office ICAC detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case or anyone whose child may have been a victim of Mizrachy, to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office ICAC Detective Erica Rockey at 954-888-1570. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Detectives: Ocala Man On Felony Probation Beat Infant…

Jessica Mcfadyen

COPS: Drug Business In Bunnell Closed for Business By…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Feeling Left Out: Private Practice Doctors, Patients Wonder…

Julie Appleby
1 of 823