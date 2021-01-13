Broward County Pediatrician Faces Child Pornography Charges

Michael Mizrachy, 49, of Parkland, was booked at the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail Tuesday afternoon. He faces two counts of possession of sexual performance by a child and one count of computer pornography.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) detectives arrested a pediatrician Tuesday on child pornography charges. According to authorities, in June 2020, ICAC detectives received a tip regarding an adult male, later identified as Dr. Michael Mizrachy, 49, of Parkland, concerning the possible distribution and possession of child pornography.

After obtaining a search warrant, detectives were able to locate a video depicting child pornography, which was described in the initial tip. The video appears to show a child, between the ages of eight and 10 years of age, having sexual intercourse with an apparent adult male.

In addition to the initial video described in the tip, detectives located several photos depicting what appear to be young children in their bathing suits, underwear or shorts in which none of the children appear to be aware the photos were being taken. These images led detectives to generate an additional search warrant in October for Mizrachy’s residence on Lakeside Drive in Parkland. Through the execution of the search warrant detectives learned that Mizrachy used an app, known as KIK, to chat with a child who was 15 at the time. The chats included sexually explicit photographs that were shared from the child.

Further investigation revealed that the other images of the children located within Mizrachy’s accounts were of his daughters’ friends at his residence. These images included the children’s clothed private parts. Most of the children appeared to be between the ages of 13 and 15 with confirmation of one of them being 10 years old.

Mizrachy was booked at the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail Tuesday afternoon. He faces two counts of possession of sexual performance by a child and one count of computer pornography.

The investigation is ongoing. Broward Sheriff’s Office ICAC detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case or anyone whose child may have been a victim of Mizrachy, to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office ICAC Detective Erica Rockey at 954-888-1570. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.