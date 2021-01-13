After 25 Years, Police Still Looking for 9-Year-Old Amber Hagerman’s Murderer; Little Girls Abduction Launched Nationwide “AMBER” Alerts

Photo of Amber provided to police by her family. (left) Original “Missing” flyer police created after her abduction on Jan. 13, 1996. (note, last name misspelled). Photo credit Arlington Police.

Police today released new photos to mark 25 years since 9-year-old Amber Hagerman was abducted and murdered in Arlington, Texas in a case that shook the nation and changed the way we search for abducted children. Ambers body was found four days after she was grabbed off her pink bicycle. Her killer has never been found.

Amber’s pink bicycle recovered in the parking lot where she was abducted. Photo credit Arlington Police.

ARLINGTON, TX – Today, in the parking lot where she was abducted, Arlington Police held a news conference to honor Amber’s incredible legacy – her January 13, 1996 abduction and murder inspired the creation of AMBER Alerts which so far have directly led to the safe recovery of 1,029 abducted children – but also to assure Amber’s family and the public that they haven’t stopped looking for Amber’s killer.

“I implore the media and public to ensure the focus on this 25th anniversary of Amber’s kidnapping remains on finding the killer and bringing him to justice,” said Donna Williams, Amber’s mother. “I miss her every day. I want to know why her – she was just a little girl,” she said, then addressed the killer: “Please turn yourself in.”

Police are hoping new technology will help in their investigation and will be submitting the small sample of DNA they collected. They’re asking for the public’s help, offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and established a special tip-line at (817) 575-8823. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-TIPS (8477).

Creek where Amber’s body was found.

Aerial view of the area where Amber’s body was found with labels made by detectives.

The suspect in this crime is believed to be a White or Hispanic male, in his 20s or 30s at the time, under 6-feet-tall, having a medium build with brown or black hair. The suspects vehicle was a 1980s or 1990s Pickup Truck, full size, fleet side pickup, black, no chrome or striping, a short wheel base with a single cab. The rear window was clear, with no sliding window and the truck was in good condition, with no visible damage.

