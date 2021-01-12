CrimeLocalSociety

Miami Shooting Leaves Four Injured; Subjects Remain at Large

By Joe Mcdermott
According to detectives, on Monday, January 11, 2021 at approximately 6:23 p.m., patrol officers responded to the scene of a ShotSpotter alert and discovered four victims shot, one of them a minor. The subjects remain at large.
MIAMI, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Northside District, is investigating an incident on Monday, January 11, 2021 at approximately 6:23 p.m., that resulted in one juvenile and three adults being shot.

According to detectives, the preliminary investigation revealed that patrol officers responded to the scene of a ShotSpotter alert. Upon arrival, they discovered four victims shot, one of them a minor. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victims to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center. The juvenile and one adult were transported in critical condition. The other two adult victims were transported in stable condition. The subjects remain at large.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

