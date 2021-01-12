Lauderdale Woman Set On Fire By Boyfriend Dies; Charge Upgraded To First Degree Murder; Suspect on Immigration Hold by US Border Patrol

Noe Jimenez-Cortes, 40, of North Lauderdale, will now face a charge of first degree murder upgraded from attempted murder. According to county records Jimenez-Cortes also faces arson and a charge related to immigration. He is listed as being on immigration hold with the holder listed as US Border Patrol.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL – A woman set on fire by her boyfriend in November has died from her injuries. The suspect in the case, Noe Jimenez-Cortes, 40, of North Lauderdale, will now face a charge of first degree murder.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. on Monday, November 2, Broward County Regional Communications received a call regarding a suspicious incident near the 4300 block of Northwest 54th Street in North Lauderdale. When deputies arrived, they located an adult female, Aniuska Reguisero-Garces, 34, who stated that she was intentionally set on fire by her boyfriend, who detectives identified as Jimenez-Cortes who fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival and was arrested later in the day. The female was transported to a hospital for her injuries but died on December 29th. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

The investigation revealed that Jimenez-Cortes poured an accelerant on the victim’s body and lit her on fire. He was originally charged with attempted murder. With the death of Reguisero-Garces, the charge has now been upgraded to murder. According to county records Jimenez-Cortes also faces arson and a charge related to immigration. He is listed as being on immigration hold with the holder listed as US Border Patrol.