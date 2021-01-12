CrimeLocalSociety

Lauderdale Woman Set On Fire By Boyfriend Dies; Charge Upgraded To First Degree Murder; Suspect on Immigration Hold by US Border Patrol

By Joe Mcdermott
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

Noe Jimenez-Cortes, 40, of North Lauderdale, will now face a charge of first degree murder upgraded from attempted murder. According to county records Jimenez-Cortes also faces arson and a charge related to immigration. He is listed as being on immigration hold with the holder listed as US Border Patrol.
Noe Jimenez-Cortes, 40, of North Lauderdale, will now face a charge of first degree murder upgraded from attempted murder. According to county records Jimenez-Cortes also faces arson and a charge related to immigration. He is listed as being on immigration hold with the holder listed as US Border Patrol.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL – A woman set on fire by her boyfriend in November has died from her injuries. The suspect in the case, Noe Jimenez-Cortes, 40, of North Lauderdale, will now face a charge of first degree murder.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. on Monday, November 2, Broward County Regional Communications received a call regarding a suspicious incident near the 4300 block of Northwest 54th Street in North Lauderdale. When deputies arrived, they located an adult female, Aniuska Reguisero-Garces, 34, who stated that she was intentionally set on fire by her boyfriend, who detectives identified as Jimenez-Cortes who fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival and was arrested later in the day. The female was transported to a hospital for her injuries but died on December 29th. Her death has been ruled a homicide. 

The investigation revealed that Jimenez-Cortes poured an accelerant on the victim’s body and lit her on fire. He was originally charged with attempted murder. With the death of Reguisero-Garces, the charge has now been upgraded to murder. According to county records Jimenez-Cortes also faces arson and a charge related to immigration. He is listed as being on immigration hold with the holder listed as US Border Patrol.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.
Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

K-9 Helps Apprehend Pasco County Wanted Person in…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Flagler Sheriff Assists on Felony Traffic Stop After An…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Op-Ed: From Cancel Culture To Political Exterminationism

Howard Rotberg
1 of 819