K-9 Helps Apprehend Pasco County Wanted Person in Brooksville

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Andre Phillips
Andre Phillips, 22, exited a rear window and fled a Darby Lane residence in Brooksville. After failing to comply with numerous commands to stop running, a K-9 was deployed and bit Phillips on the left leg which required 18 stitches. He was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where he has a $1,000 bond.

BROOKSVILLE, FL – On Monday, January 11, at 6:45 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Darby Lane residence in Brooksville to assist Pasco Sheriff’s Office deputies in searching for a wanted subject. Deputies were able to make contact with an individual residing in apartment No. 40 at the Darby Lane address.

The resident indicated she had not heard from the wanted subject, Andre Phillips, 22 years of age. While deputies were speaking to the woman at the front door, Cpl. S. Miller and K-9 Justice were positioned near the back door where Phillips exited a rear window and proceeded to flee the area on foot with Cpl. Miller and K-9 Justice in pursuit.

After failing to comply with numerous commands to stop running, Cpl. Miller deployed K-9 Justice who was able to bite Phillips on the left leg. Phillips was taken into custody without further incident and transported to an area hospital for treatment of the dog bite which required 18 stitches.

The woman at the apartment advised deputies she lied about knowing Phillips’ whereabouts because she feared retaliation. Phillips was charged with resisting and/or obstructing an officer without violence. He was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where he has a $1,000 bond.

Phillips also has a hold placed on him for a Pasco County warrant for failure to appear, larceny, and larceny grand theft.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

