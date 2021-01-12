Flagler Sheriff Assists on Felony Traffic Stop After An License Plate Reader Alerted to Stolen Trailer, Suspect Arrested for Numerous Charges

Flagler County Sheriff Staly on scene while the suspect is taken into custody.

BUNNELL, FL – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) received an alert from a License Plate Reader (LPR) on Monday morning at 10:37 a.m. that a trailer reported stolen out of Volusia County was being pulled by a black Chevrolet Tahoe. The FCSO Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) was immediately activated and spotted the truck and trailer traveling westbound on State Road 100.

Members of the Bunnell Police Department and the FCSO, including Sheriff Rick Staly, conducted a felony traffic stop at the Circle K at 500 E Moody Boulevard in Bunnell, FL. Verbal commands were given for the occupants to exit the vehicle. 35-year-old Ettienne Joseph Mixon Junior was the sole occupant of the vehicle and complied with commands and was taken into custody.

“Our technology advances in the past four years have proven to be a force multiplier in solving cases quickly and keeping our deputies and the community safe,” Sheriff Staly said. “In this case, the LPR alerted us to the stolen vehicle in our county and I just happened to be returning from presenting awards to some Great Kids so I joined the team to locate the suspect and take him into custody. Our RTCC was able to keep eyes on the suspect vehicle until we got on scene and conducted the felony traffic stop. It was a great team effort with the FCSO and the Bunnell Police Department.”

Deputies located a loaded firearm in Mixon’s front pants pocket. It was determined that Mixon does not have a concealed carry permit in Florida or Mississippi, his home state. Inside the Chevrolet Tahoe, deputies located a backpack containing a large amount of counterfeit currency in denominations of $100, $50, $20, $5, and $1 bills. Brass knuckles and two clown masks were also found in the vehicle.

Left: Mixon’s booking photo. Right: Brass knuckles and firearm found on the suspect and within the suspect’s vehicle.

The inventory of the vehicle found what appeared to be law enforcement equipment including firearm ammunition, badges, and a helmet. Mixon had a Mississippi State Police Department ID card and a Pearl River Sheriff’s Office key card in the vehicle. Deputies contacted the Mississippi State Police who advised that Mixon had been terminated as an officer and requested the equipment found be secured for safekeeping.

The trailer was confirmed stolen out of Daytona Beach Shores and returned to the registered owner. Mixon was placed under arrest and charged with Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and Possession of Forged Bills. He remains in the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on a $12,500 bond.