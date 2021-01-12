CrimeLocalPress Releases

FEDS: Former Procurement Director at Broward Health Charged With Bribery, Extortion, and Money Laundering

By George McGregor
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

The entrance to Broward Health Medical Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Florida as seen on July 3, 2020. Editorial credit: Jillian Cain Photography / Shutterstock.com, licensed.
The entrance to Broward Health Medical Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Florida as seen on July 3, 2020. Editorial credit: Jillian Cain Photography / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

MIAMI, FL – On Friday, the former Procurement Director for Broward Health appeared in Ft. Lauderdale federal court to face charges accusing him of awarding lucrative government contracts to vendors in exchange for bribes and of trying to conceal his crimes by directing the bribe money to various bank accounts.  

For about 10 years, Brian Bravo, 46, of Pembroke Pines, Florida, worked as the Corporate Procurement Officer and Director of Materials Management for the North Broward Hospital District, known in the community as Broward Health. According to the five-count indictment, from 2008 to 2015, Bravo engaged in a kickback scheme with vendors that provided products and services to Broward Health, including health care products, linens, compression sleeves, and printer repairs. During that time, two of the vendors and a consultant for two other vendors made illegal kickback payments totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars to Bravo in order to secure tens of millions of dollars of business from Broward Health, says the indictment. In 2015, Bravo directed the vendors to pay the bribes to two companies that Bravo controlled in order to hide the unlawful nature of the scheme, according to the indictment.

Bravo had his initial appearance and arraignment hearings on Friday before Magistrate Judge Patrick M. Hunt, who sits in Ft. Lauderdale. Southern District of Florida U.S. Attorney Ariana Fajardo Orshan and FBI Miami Special Agent in Charge George L. Piro made the announcement. FBI Miami investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey N. Kaplan is prosecuting it. Assistant U.S. Attorney Daren Grove is handling asset forfeiture. 

Related court documents and information are available on the website of the District Court for the Southern District of Florida at www.flsd.uscourts.gov or on http://pacer.flsd.uscourts.gov, under case number 20-cr-60125.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.
Comment via Facebook
George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Kia Telluride Named The Car Connection’s Best Family Car to…

George McGregor

Lauderdale Woman Set On Fire By Boyfriend Dies; Charge…

Joe Mcdermott

Miami Shooting Leaves Four Injured; Subjects Remain at Large

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 547