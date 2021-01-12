CrimeLocalSociety

FBI Releases Photo of Suspect Vehicle from Armored Car Courier Robbery At Wells Fargo ATM in North Miami Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
ROBBERY SUSPECT
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL – The FBI is releasing information about a robbery of an armored car courier in North Miami Beach, Florida, on Friday, January 8, 2020, at approximately 4 p.m. as the armored car courier was servicing an ATM at the rear of a Wells Fargo bank branch located at 147th Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

According to the report, while the ATM was being serviced, a robber drove up in a blue Honda Civic near the ATM, exited his vehicle, and approached the courier. After an exchange of words, the robber grabbed a cartridge containing money. In the ensuing moments, the courier fired his weapon at the robber.

It is unknown if the robber, who re-entered his vehicle as the driver, and left the area, was struck. The amount of money taken was not disclosed at this time. A a picture of the rear of the Honda Civic with Florida license plate PZZ K67 was also released. Anyone with information about this case or any FBI investigation is urged to call (754) 703-2000.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
