PoliticsSocietyTechnology

“Disgruntled Employee” at State Department Changes Website Biographies of Trump, Pence to Say their Terms Ended on Monday

By Christopher Boyle
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

President Donald Trump, left, appears with vice-president Mike Pence, right, during a rally Dec. 10, 2019, at Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. December 10, 2019, Editorial credit: Matt Smith Photographer / Shutterstock.com, licensed.
While the changes were quickly discovered on Monday afternoon and corrected, archived versions of the pages indicated that Trump and Pence’s bios were changed to say their terms has ended on January 11, 2021. Photo: Hershey, Pennsylvania. December 10, 2019, Editorial credit: Matt Smith Photographer / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – According to reports, an alleged “disgruntled employee” at the U.S. State Department tampered with the website biographies of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to bizarrely say that their terms ended Monday, as opposed to noon on January 20th when President-Elect Job Biden is due to be sworn in.

It is currently unknown who the staffer is that made the unauthorized changes or why they did so, although reports indicate that they were “upset” about something; just what they were upset about is also not currently known. However, given the timing of the changes, some have speculated that the culprit made the changes to Trump and Pence’s bios in response to last week’s Capitol Hill riots.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

While the changes were quickly discovered on Monday afternoon and corrected, archived versions of the pages indicated that Trump’s bio was changed to say, “Donald J. Trump’s term ended on 2021-01-11 19:40:07.” Pence’s bio was similarly changed to say, “Michael R. Pence’s term ended on 2021-01-11 19:45:15.” It is not known how long the changes were up for the public to view.

https://web.archive.org/web/20210111193106/state.gov/biographies/donald-j-trump/
https://web.archive.org/web/20210111193719/http://state.gov/biographies/michael-r-pence/

According to reports, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has ordered an investigation into the issue to see who exactly was involved; among those questioned will be interns and employees that are in the process of leaving the State Department as the new Biden Administration transition in.

Comment via Facebook
Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Flagler Sheriff Assists on Felony Traffic Stop After An…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Op-Ed: From Cancel Culture To Political Exterminationism

Howard Rotberg

Lauderdale Woman Set On Fire By Boyfriend Dies; Charge…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 989