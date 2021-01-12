“Disgruntled Employee” at State Department Changes Website Biographies of Trump, Pence to Say their Terms Ended on Monday

While the changes were quickly discovered on Monday afternoon and corrected, archived versions of the pages indicated that Trump and Pence’s bios were changed to say their terms has ended on January 11, 2021. Photo: Hershey, Pennsylvania. December 10, 2019, Editorial credit: Matt Smith Photographer / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – According to reports, an alleged “disgruntled employee” at the U.S. State Department tampered with the website biographies of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to bizarrely say that their terms ended Monday, as opposed to noon on January 20th when President-Elect Job Biden is due to be sworn in.

Hey, @StateDept, what do you know that the rest of us don't?



"Donald J. Trump's term ended on 2021-01-11 19:49:00." pic.twitter.com/Ntl1BSqsb9 — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) January 11, 2021

It is currently unknown who the staffer is that made the unauthorized changes or why they did so, although reports indicate that they were “upset” about something; just what they were upset about is also not currently known. However, given the timing of the changes, some have speculated that the culprit made the changes to Trump and Pence’s bios in response to last week’s Capitol Hill riots.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has ordered staff to investigate mysterious web postings announcing the end of Trump's term https://t.co/SvWddwNSJT — Intl. Business Times (@IBTimes) January 12, 2021

While the changes were quickly discovered on Monday afternoon and corrected, archived versions of the pages indicated that Trump’s bio was changed to say, “Donald J. Trump’s term ended on 2021-01-11 19:40:07.” Pence’s bio was similarly changed to say, “Michael R. Pence’s term ended on 2021-01-11 19:45:15.” It is not known how long the changes were up for the public to view.

According to reports, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has ordered an investigation into the issue to see who exactly was involved; among those questioned will be interns and employees that are in the process of leaving the State Department as the new Biden Administration transition in.