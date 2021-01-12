CrimeLocalSociety

Charlotte County Aviation Unit Safely Locates Missing Endangered Man

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office utilized road patrol deputies, K9, and Aviation units to navigate the wooden area in search of Jolly. The Aviation unit successfully located Jolly from above and was able to lead deputies on foot to his exact location.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office utilized road patrol deputies, K9, and Aviation units to navigate the wooden area in search of Jolly. The Aviation unit successfully located Jolly from above and was able to lead deputies on foot to his exact location.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL – A  missing and endangered man was located safely after being reported missing by family and friends this morning. Camron M. Jolly, 21, was last seen on Little Farm Road off of State Road 31 in Cleveland, FL and was a possible threat to himself or others.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office utilized road patrol deputies, K9, and Aviation units to navigate the wooden area in search of Jolly. A trail of clothing was used to track an approximate location. The CCSO Aviation unit successfully located Jolly from above and was able to lead deputies on foot to his exact location.

Jolly was cooperative and taken into protective custody.

Comment via Facebook
Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Flagler Sheriff Assists on Felony Traffic Stop After An…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Op-Ed: From Cancel Culture To Political Exterminationism

Howard Rotberg

Lauderdale Woman Set On Fire By Boyfriend Dies; Charge…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 819