Charlotte County Aviation Unit Safely Locates Missing Endangered Man

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL – A missing and endangered man was located safely after being reported missing by family and friends this morning. Camron M. Jolly, 21, was last seen on Little Farm Road off of State Road 31 in Cleveland, FL and was a possible threat to himself or others.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office utilized road patrol deputies, K9, and Aviation units to navigate the wooden area in search of Jolly. A trail of clothing was used to track an approximate location. The CCSO Aviation unit successfully located Jolly from above and was able to lead deputies on foot to his exact location.

Jolly was cooperative and taken into protective custody.