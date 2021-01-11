CrimeLocalSociety

Pedestrian Died After Being Struck By Vehicle In Oakland Park

By Joe Mcdermott
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
According to Broward Sheriff’s traffic homicide detectives, at approximately 8:45 p.m. Friday, January 8, Herman Mantock, 43, of Wilton Manors was driving a silver 2002 Honda Civic southbound in the right thru lane of the 3800 block of North Powerline Road in Oakland Park.

A preliminary investigation revealed the impact of the collision caused the pedestrian to be thrown to the southwest corner of the intersection and that, following the crash, Mantock continued south until pulling into an adjacent parking lot. 

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue personnel responded, and the victim was pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives say Mantock sustained no injuries, remained at the crash site and was cooperative with the authorities. The investigation continues.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

