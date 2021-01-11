Pedestrian Died After Being Struck By Vehicle In Oakland Park

According to Broward Sheriff’s traffic homicide detectives, at approximately 8:45 p.m. Friday, January 8, Herman Mantock, 43, of Wilton Manors was driving a silver 2002 Honda Civic southbound in the right thru lane of the 3800 block of North Powerline Road in Oakland Park.

OAKLAND PARK, FL – A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Oakland Park. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives, at approximately 8:45 p.m. Friday, January 8, Herman Mantock, 43, of Wilton Manors was driving a silver 2002 Honda Civic southbound in the right thru lane of the 3800 block of North Powerline Road in Oakland Park. As Mantock approached the intersection, a pedestrian walking westbound in the vicinity of the crosswalk traveled into the path of Mantock’s Honda and was struck.

A preliminary investigation revealed the impact of the collision caused the pedestrian to be thrown to the southwest corner of the intersection and that, following the crash, Mantock continued south until pulling into an adjacent parking lot.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue personnel responded, and the victim was pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives say Mantock sustained no injuries, remained at the crash site and was cooperative with the authorities. The investigation continues.