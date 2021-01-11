Op-Ed: What Part of “Peacefully and Patriotically” Did the Media Mob Miss?

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On January 6th, protesters pushed past police to storm the U.S. Capitol building during the certification of electoral votes for President of the United States. The incident, which escalated into a violent assault on the nations capitol, took place after four hours of the crowd hearing from various speakers on behalf of President Donald Trump, ending with Trump speaking to the crowd himself.

The entire text of Trump’s speech is available and should be read by every American citizen as it remains the only thing between reality and a skewed growing mountain of propaganda intended to create a false narrative that Trump purposely incited the violence and caused the incident to take place.

During the speech, which contained about an hour and half of Trump speaking to the crowd about what he honestly believes was fraud in the 2020 elections, the President went through some of the evidence, most of which has been heavily substantiated by experts and witness statements while ignored by courts, included comments that the march, which numbered in the hundreds of thousands of people, be conducted “peacefully” and “patriotically,”

“We have come to demand that Congress do the right thing and only count the electors who have been lawfully slated, lawfully slated. I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.” Donald Trump: (18:16)

What most news companies are failing to point-out is that 75 million Americans believe that the 2020 elections contained numerous irregularities, some of which amount to instances of outright fraud, and not just because Trump has said this; because they have seen the insurmountable evidence, unbelievably huge crowds of supporters, they know how past elections have worked, and they have seen the numbers.

Americans are angry because legal challenges which have included witness affidavits, and in some instances, even video evidence, are being ignored by courts or tossed out on technicalities.

Attempting to hold Donald Trump responsible for what took place in D.C. last week would be the equivalent of holding responsible any entertainer at any venue for any adult being involved in a crime on his or her way home from a concert saying they were riled up by the music. It doesn’t make sense.

Those who stormed the U.S. Capital should be held accountable for his or her own actions and should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law for whatever crimes that were committed, but if we were to arrest and prosecute any speaker or organizer of any other protest intended to be peaceful, yet turns out criminal, we would undoubtedly have to create an exceptionally long list of accomplices to start going after throughout these past few years.