Op-Ed: Pelosi’s Craziness Cannot Continue Much Longer

BOCA RATON, FL – The last we heard, Nancy Pelosi was still only Speaker of the House and not our reigning monarch, not our Czar, not our empress nor is she our nation’s ruling despotess. Not yet, of course, but she is surely taking steps, acting as if she were in sole control of over 330 million Americans, half of whom refer to her disparagingly as, “Nasty Nancy.” Using the recent questionable election of Biden to lead the nation, Pelosi has reared her illegally coiffed head to take the singular limelight and spearhead what appears to reflect signs of her plans for continuing the war not only against Trump but against all conservatives and even our daily language. That will surely end in disaster for all of us, Left and Right. For the sake of the nation’s future we ask her to count to ten, take some deep breaths and calm down.

In one of her more unhinged moments (enough to fill a book) last week she committed the treasonous act of attempting to coerce our military to depose Trump, a sitting president. She proudly told her Democrat colleagues that she spoke to General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, “discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike.” She obviously made an attempt to urge the military to disobey the orders of our Commander in Chief. She attempted a coup to overthrow a sitting president. She should be removed from office at once and tried for treason. She’s nuts but her political colleagues supported her.

Little Nancy, herself hypocritically raised in white opulence and now a multi-millionaire, has inserted herself into our mundane lives passing legislation in her domain, the House of Representatives, making unlawful the use of age old gender classifications. The Democrat House passed a new law which in her own words, “will honor all gender identities by changing pronouns and familial relationships…to be gender neutral.” In order to win over the hugs and wet kisses of the LBGTQ community, her House gang ruled recently that terms like “father” and “mother” would be replaced by “parent.” “Brother” and “sister” would be removed in favor of “sibling.” “Son” and “daughter” become “children.” On and on goes this lunacy that began with the media’s sudden and ungrammatical capitalization of “Black” and the lower case rendering of “white” when describing the race of individuals.

All of this under the domain of Nancy who is no longer to be referred to as “female,” “Mom,” “daughter” or “grandmother.” Behind bars go those who will refuse to agree to this madness.

No matter our political affiliations, we must all be fearful of at least the next two years of Pelosi’s craziness. We cannot describe her behavior as any other than that. And we have not even discussed her plans to dethrone by another immediate impeachment a President who has now only two handfuls of fingers in days left in office. Are there no other matters of greater importance for her House to attack than the above. Oops! call out the speech police. I illegally referred to Nancy as “HER!” Change the copy in the last sentence to read, “its House.” Back to New World Order school for all of us.

And let me state a quick prediction (I hear jackboots coming up the stairs) that a war against Christianity, Judaism, their practices and followers are next on the agenda of the Radical-Progressive-Democrat-Socialists (RPDS). Put your Crosses, Stars of David and mezuzahs in your sock drawers, pack your bibles away in cartons and “Wouldn’t your churches and synagogues do better service to the community turned into homeless shelters?” they will suggest? It’s coming… and fast.