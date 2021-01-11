PoliticsSocietyTechnology

Nunes Calls for RICO Probe Into Big Tech Companies Following Parler Ban, Graham Backs 230 Reform; Parler Files Lawsuit Against Amazon

By Christopher Boyle
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

According to reports, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) is calling for a racketeering probe after Amazon cut off the conservative social network Parler from its cloud hosting service Amazon Web Services, as well as Google and Apple banning the Parler app from their respective stores.

While being interviewed on “Sunday Morning Futures,” Nunes told host Maria Bartiromo that Amazon, Apple and Google banning Parler was a violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, a federal law used to combat organized crime that allows prosecution and civil penalties for racketeering activity performed as part of an ongoing criminal enterprise. He also claimed that antitrust and civil rights laws were violated by the big tech trio.

Nunes called for an investigation into the three companies, and bemoaned the lack of response so far from federal prosecutors.

“I don’t know where the hell the Department of Justice is at right now or the FBI,” Nunes said. “There should be a racketeering investigation on all the people that coordinated this attack on not only a company, but on all of those like us. I have three million followers on Parler. Tonight I will no longer be able to communicate with those people and they’re Americans.”

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

The reasoning cited by Amazon, Apple, and Google for their moves to ban Parler is based on the fallout from last week’s deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol building, which reports indicate was allegedly plotted in-part utilizing social media services such as Parler. In addition, Amazon officials have noted that repeated instances of “dangerous and harmful” content on the Parler website and the lack of acceptable moderation of that content were in violation of their Terms of Service.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/10N3_J2fVHxGUYeuc-xL0cRWWVPQylnoM/view

Parler’s chief executive John Matze noted that Parler could be offline for up to a week while they “rebuild from scratch.” Meanwhile, Parler announced a lawsuit against Amazon on Monday.

Comment via Facebook
Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

DETECTIVES: Three Females Wanted For Fraud And Identity…

Joe Mcdermott

Pedestrian Died After Being Struck By Vehicle In Oakland…

Joe Mcdermott

Op-Ed: Censorship In America – A Historical…

Caren Besner
1 of 985