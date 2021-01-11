First Lady Melania Trump Breaks Silence on Capitol Riots, Issues Statement Condemning Violence; Defends Herself from “Salacious Gossip”

First Lady Melania Trump stands with a solemn disposition in the Rose Garden of the White House as the President pardons a Turkey named “Butter”. November 26, 2019, Washington, D.C. Photo credit: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – First Lady Melania Trump, just days after the riots at the U.S. Capitol, has issued a statement via the White House website where she condemned the violence that had taken place and expressed condolences for the lives lost, while also taking a turn and defending herself from “salacious gossip.”

Melania, 50, called for the country to heal from the wounds inflicted last week in a civil manner, and stated strongly that there is no place for violence when it comes to such a thing.

“Make no mistake about it, I absolutely condemn the violence that has occurred on our Nation’s Capitol. Violence is never acceptable,” she said. “I implore people to stop the violence, never make assumptions based on the color of a person’s skin or use differing political ideologies as a basis for aggression and viciousness. We must listen to one another, focus on what unites us, and rise above what divides us.”

“It is inspiring to see that so many have found a passion and enthusiasm in participating in an election, but we must not allow that passion to turn to violence,” Melania also said.

She did not, however, address reports that her husband, President Donald Trump, is considered by many to be responsible for inciting the rioters to march on the U.S. Capitol to begin with. Despite highlighting the difference between pro-trump rallies and other protests around the nation, as well as asking protesters to March “peacefully and patriotically,” the January 6th assault on the U.S. Capitol spiraled out of control, contributed to the death of five people, and has been strongly condemned by both sides of the aisle.

“We have come to demand that Congress do the right thing and only count the electors who have been lawfully slated, lawfully slated. I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.” Donald Trump: (18:16)

The First Lady also expressed condolences to those who lost their lives during both the riot itself and its aftermath, including two Capitol police officers and four rioters.

“With nearly every experience I have had, I found myself carrying many individual’s stories home with me in my heart,” she said. “Most recently, my heart goes out to: Air Force Veteran, Ashli Babbitt, Benjamin Philips, Kevin Greeson, Roseanne Boyland, and Capitol Police Officers, Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood. I pray for their families comfort and strength during this difficult time.”

However, she pivoted and went on the defensive, calling out unknown individuals – presumably the media – for spreading “gossip” and “personal attacks” about her, possibly referring to reports that she was busy with photo shoots for a coffee table book while the riots took place.

“I am disappointed and disheartened with what happened last week,” she said. “I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me – from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda. This time is solely about healing our country and its citizens. It should not be used for personal gain.”

The First Lady ended by thanking her supporters and noting the pride she felt at having been able to serve her country, as her husband counts down the remaining week-and-a-half in his term as President.