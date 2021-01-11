DETECTIVES: Three Females Wanted For Fraud And Identity Theft In Palm Beach County And Port St. Lucie; One Suspects May Have Sleeve Tattoo

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Detectives are seeking the identity of three female suspects they say used a victim’s stolen identity to open credit cards at different retail stores, most recently, at Target in Greenacres, Bloomingdales in Palm Beach Gardens Mall, and a Bass Pro Shop in Port St. Lucie.
According to authorities, the incident at Target in Greenacres occurred on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 with the Palm Beach Gardens Mall and a Bass Pro Shop in Port St. Lucie taking place two days later on Friday, January 8, 2021.
Anyone who can identify these suspects is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous by downloading the new app “PBSO” for Apple or Android Smart Phones and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.