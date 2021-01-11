CrimeLocalSociety

DETECTIVES: Three Females Wanted For Fraud And Identity Theft In Palm Beach County And Port St. Lucie; One Suspects May Have Sleeve Tattoo

By Joe Mcdermott
According to authorities, the incident at Target in Greenacres occurred on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 with the Palm Beach Gardens Mall and a Bass Pro Shop in Port St. Lucie taking place two days later on Friday, January 8, 2021.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Detectives are seeking the identity of three female suspects they say used a victim’s stolen identity to open credit cards at different retail stores, most recently, at Target in Greenacres, Bloomingdales in Palm Beach Gardens Mall, and a Bass Pro Shop in Port St. Lucie.

One of the female suspects appears to have a sleeve styled tattoo on her right arm. Anyone who can identify these suspects is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

One of the female suspects appears to have a sleeve styled tattoo on her right arm. Anyone who can identify these suspects is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
Captured in surveillance image is a white two door coupe which may be a Mercedes.

Anyone who can identify these suspects is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous by downloading the new app “PBSO” for Apple or Android Smart Phones and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

