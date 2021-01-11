Bitcoin Investors Sweat as Cryptocurrency Market Takes $200 Billion Nosedive; Ethereum Dropped 20 Percent, XRP Fell 15 Percent

The reasoning for the drop, according to experts, is based on a strong dollar and political uncertainty surrounding the United States and the possible impeachment of President Donald Trump by Congress this week. Photo credit ShutterStock.com, licensed.

NEW YORK, NY – According to reports, the cryptocurrency market took a nosedive on Monday, losing at least $200 billion in value after its industry leader, Bitcoin, reported record-breaking high prices of approximately $42,000 on Friday; as of this morning, that price had plunged to $31,000, although it’s still considered an improvement over where it had been previously trading over the past few months.

There was concern among experts last week that Bitcoin’s continued rise in value was merely a bubble that was waiting to burst; it remains to be seen if today’s plunge is a sign that the bubble is set to do just that, although such a drop in value is considered by many to be “scary.”

In fact, the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority is currently warning cryptocurrency investors that they could be on the cusp of “losing all their money,” noting that there’s no guarantee that digital currency can be transformed back into actual money and that prices tend to fluctuate to a great degree.

Bitcoin drops 25% from 41k to 31K in 2 days. 15% down in 24 hours. Most speculative, risky, scammed & manipulated pseudo-asset in human history. Its true value is still negative, not even 0, given the massive polluting externalities of its mining! A crappy environmental disaster! — Nouriel Roubini (@Nouriel) January 11, 2021

However, many Bitcoin faithful note that the digital currency should be able to ride out this plunge and bounce back due to the fact that many institutional investors are now involved, considering it a “mature asset” and a legitimate hedge against dollar weakness and inflation risk, as opposed to when the currency was first invented in 2008.

Banks don’t like bitcoin because it makes them less relevant, so you are seeing their attempted manipulation over the weekend. #bitcoin $250 k by end of 2022, or early 2023. — Tim Draper (@TimDraper) January 11, 2021

In addition to Bitcoin, other Cryptocurrency also took major hits on Monday; Ethereum dropped 20 percent and XRP fell 15 percent.

Bitcoin traded near $42K on Friday and near $30K on Monday. An asset that drops 28% over a weekend is not a safe-haven, a store of value, or a viable hedge against #inflation. If you want to gamble on #Bitcoin, buy Bitcoin. But if you want to hedge against inflation buy #gold. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) January 11, 2021

The reasoning for the drop, according to experts, is based on a strong dollar and political uncertainty surrounding the United States and the possible impeachment of President Donald Trump by Congress this week.