Suspects Sought In Friday Night’s Armed Robbery Now Suspected of Second Robbery in Fort Myers

By Jessica Mcfadyen
FORT MYERS, FL – Two suspects sought in a Friday night armed robbery are now suspected of committing a second robbery Saturday night. According to investigators, Saturday, January 9th, just after 8:15 p.m., a man walked into the Family Dollar Store, located at 8290 Aloha Road in Fort Myers, pointed a gun at an employee and ordered her to open up the drop box.

When she replied that she didn’t have a key, the suspect proceeded to lock the front door, demanding her at gunpoint to give him all the cash from the register drawer. After the money was placed into a shopping bag, the man left the store and fled in a vehicle with a second suspect.

The suspect in Saturday night’s robbery was wearing the same grey and white camouflage hoodie as one of the suspect’s in Friday night’s robbery. Detectives strongly believe that both men from Friday’s robbery are responsible for Saturday night’s robbery. 

According to detectives, shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Friday, January 8th, two males walked into the Sky Food Mart, located at 17597 Rockefeller Circle in Fort Myers, FL. The male suspects both brandishing semi-automatic handguns and approached the clerk demanding all the cash in the register.
Anyone with information on the identities and whereabouts of the suspects from these robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3TIps mobile app.

