Suspect Who Abducted, Raped Healthcare Worker From Cleveland Clinic in Weston, Captured in Charlotte County

Joel Cossio, 31, of Haialeah Gardens, was captured in Charlotte County after law enforcement received a tip, as a result of media coverage of his location. Cossio remains in custody awaiting a judge’s order to return to Broward County where he will face charges in regards to the attack.

WESTON, FL – A suspect wanted for an attack on a Cleveland Clinic Hospital employee has been identified as Joel Cossio, 31, of Haialeah Gardens. Cossio was captured in Charlotte County after law enforcement received a tip, as a result of media coverage of his location.

Law Enforcement arrested Cossio without incident and he remains in custody awaiting a judge’s order to return to Broward County where he will face charges in regards to the attack. The victim’s vehicle was also recovered at the same location. Broward’s Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit detectives thank the community and media outlets for assisting in the quick apprehension of Cossio.

According to investigators, at approximately 8:12 a.m., January 9, Broward County Regional Communications received a call in reference to a sexual assault at the 3100 block of Weston Road in Weston. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the victim’s location at 12800 W. Sunrise Boulevard in Sunrise where the victim was dropped off after being kidnapped and sexually battered by the suspect.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, an employee of Cleveland Clinic Hospital, arrived at work at approximately 7:20 a.m. when she was attacked by a man, forced back in her vehicle and sexually battered before being dropped off at a Target near the Sawgrass Mills Mall.

Detectives are asking anyone who has any information regarding the incident to contact Broward’s Sheriff’s Office SVU Detective Robert Rausch at 954-321-4234. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

The investigation is active and ongoing.