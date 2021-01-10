Charlotte County Inmate Dead from Medical Complications

According to authorities, Charles Leon Davis, 49, formally of Port Charlotte, was being treated by medical staff when he passed away today from medical complications. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says Davis had a medical condition which deemed him terminally ill.

PUNTA GORDA, FL – An inmate at the Charlotte County Jail was transported to a local hospital after a medical issue occurred while being housed at the Charlotte County jail facility. According to authorities, Charles Leon Davis, 49, of Pocahontas, Tennessee, was being treated by medical staff when he passed away today from medical complications.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says Davis had a medical condition which deemed him terminally ill. There is nothing suspicious in nature about the death however, because Davis was an inmate, major crimes detectives were contacted and are completing an investigation.

Next of kin has been notified. According to county records Davis, formally of Port Charlotte and married, was being held on the charge of domestic battery by strangulation.