Charlotte County Inmate Dead from Medical Complications

By Jessica Mcfadyen
CHARLES LEON DAVIS
According to authorities, Charles Leon Davis, 49, formally of Port Charlotte, was being treated by medical staff when he passed away today from medical complications. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says Davis had a medical condition which deemed him terminally ill.

PUNTA GORDA, FL – An inmate at the Charlotte County Jail was transported to a local hospital after a medical issue occurred while being housed at the Charlotte County jail facility. According to authorities, Charles Leon Davis, 49, of Pocahontas, Tennessee, was being treated by medical staff when he passed away today from medical complications.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says Davis had a medical condition which deemed him terminally ill. There is nothing suspicious in nature about the death however, because Davis was an inmate, major crimes detectives were contacted and are completing an investigation.

Next of kin has been notified. According to county records Davis, formally of Port Charlotte and married, was being held on the charge of domestic battery by strangulation.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

