Op-Ed: BIDEN’S AMERICA Wouldn’t Just Welcome Your Tired, Your Poor, Your Huddled Masses, It Would Create Them…

Joe Biden as he spoke to his supporters in Wilmington, Delaware about how Americans “want the country to come together and not be pulled apart”, October 30, 2020. Photo credit: Alex Gakos / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – For the past year we’ve heard all the promises of the candidates who were running for president. One of those candidates, Joe Biden, with pressure from the radical left of his party, proposed a myriad of wild-eyed proposals trying to appeal to voters in the various special interest groups in the population. With prodding from his left-flank, including Bernie Sanders and the “Squad” headed up by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, he has proposed ideas right out of the Karl Marx’s (the father of Communism) playbook. Universal government-run healthcare, a Green New Deal, a government mandated minimum wage, forgiving of student loans and free college tuition, free education and free healthcare for illegal aliens, stopping the erection of the wall on our southern border to stem the flow (a/k/a invasion) of illegals into our country, packing the Supreme Court, adding statehood to Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico (overwhelming Democrat strongholds) etc. As Senator Chuck Schumer has stated that he wants to change America if given the power to do so. Is this what the citizens of the United States want? Do they really want to do away with the democratic republic that our founding fathers gave us?

If you read most of the country’s newspapers, listen to the news programs on T.V., harangued by the Hollywood elites and the cyber platforms, (such as Twitter, Facebook, Google), you’d think that our capitalist economic system is a hindrance to our success as a nation, when in reality, capitalism is the greatest economic system that fights poverty over the false notion that socialism is the more humane answer to our problems. That great statesman, Sir Winston Churchill, once said: “Socialism is the philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy”. That statement was very prescient in describing what the Biden administration will give us if they carry out their “budget busting” proposals.

The rhetoric of the Democrats sounds very compassionate and reassuring to the masses as they propose how they will make life better for all Americans. Beware of the “wolves in sheep’s clothing”, as they couldn’t possibly distribute the “goodies” they propose in order get votes and be fiscally responsible. Their credo is – “we’ve got what it takes to take what you’ve got”. Look what happened when then President Lyndon Johnson proposed his “War on Poverty” in 1964. His worthy intention was to eliminate poverty in the country, but as things turned out, he created the opposite of his intentions. The policies of the “War on Poverty” were instrumental in the breakup of the nuclear family, by requiring that in order for a mother to receive welfare benefits a man should not be in the house, thereby children are brought up without a father in the house. Today 40% of all children are born out of wedlock, and it’s 70% in black households. The act also created an atmosphere of making people dependent on the government for their sustenance. You could say that the proverb, “The road to hell is paved with good intentions” could be cited to express how in reality this “good intention” turned out.

By offering all these “goodies” the Biden administration will have a difficult time in enacting these “election promises”, as it will hasten the economic demise of the great economy authored by Donald Trump (before the China virus hit us like a ton of bricks). Doing away with most of the Trump initiatives would be a disaster for our economy as we come out from the harmful effects of the China virus. It would be downright stupid to do away with all the positive successes put forth over these past 4 years by the Trump administration. As the old saying goes, “Don’t cut off your nose to spite your face”.

Unfortunately, the headline of this editorial will come into fruition if Biden and his cronies are able to carry out what they have proposed during the disputed campaign. Common sense should prevail over their loony liberal ideology.