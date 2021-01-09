Op-Ed: An Open Letter To President Trump From Writer, Editor, Educator and American, Cherie Zaslawsky

President Donald J. Trump as he swore to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. January 20, 2017, U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., Official White House Photo.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Those with the stomach to watch the proceedings in Congress on January 6th witnessed a shameful display of cowardice, deceit, ignorance and treasonous collusion as most of the members in both houses, but especially the Senate, couldn’t sell out their country fast enough.

And once again, our President—one of the greatest in American history—is apparently getting bad advice from some of his close advisors. Mr. President: Don’t choke. America elected you. Use your power. Not just your power to draw crowds of patriots, but your Constitutional mandate to defend our Republic from enemies foreign and domestic.

Remember what President Woodrow Wilson is purported to have said near the end of his life, after saddling us with the Federal Reserve: “I am a most unhappy man. I have unwittingly ruined my country.”

Don’t end up like Wilson, Mr. President. You have the power to save your country, as well as the honor and the obligation to do so. Don’t cave in like typical Republicans, among them the feckless Lindsey Graham and the self-serving former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. Be tough, Sir, as you have been thus far.

You are still the Commander-in-Chief!

Listen to great and knowledgeable patriots like General Michael Flynn and Attorney Sidney Powell. This is no time to follow the advice of cowardly quislings—nearly all of whom––no matter their outward appearances––are slithering creatures of the corrupt Deep State swamp.

The theft of this election is not about partisan politics––it is treason. We’re in the midst of a Color Revolution in full swing. This is the time for you to use your FULL Presidential powers as never before. That’s why the Dems want to get you out of the White House before January 20th and are desperately doing everything in their power––cutting you off from all mainstream and social media, repeating the canard that you fomented the January 6th incursion into the halls of the Congress, etc.—because they know you still have the power to win.

HEED GENERAL FLYNN’S ADVICE

General Michael Flynn, a great patriot and military intelligence expert, knows the depth of corruption of the Deep State, Democrats and Establishment RINOs, and has mapped out a way for you to save the Republic.

“The WTPC [We the People Convention] Calls for the President to Invoke Limited Martial Law to Hold New Election and Protect our Vote…,” Gen. Flynn has advised.

Please listen to him, Mr. President. We are at war. All bets are off. The game is for all the marbles. Either you, Mr. President, take dramatic steps to preserve the Republic, or we lose it permanently.

No public figure in my memory has been less of a quitter than you, Mr. President. Now is your moment. This is what you were born to do––to save America from the New World Order tyranny and enslavement.

Your first term was merely preparation for the real task: preserving our liberty and sovereignty and bringing real justice back to our Republic by defeating the great predatory evil attacking our nation.

USE THE INSURRECTION ACT AND GET KRAKIN’

It’s not too late to declare The Insurrection Act. Here’s what General McEnerny has said: “He [President Trump] has got to declare a national emergency… He should also use The Insurrection Act because we have an insurrection right now in this country… The Democratic perpetrators of this, plus the Russians, Chinese and Iran, have not disguised this cyber warfare on America…” This is treason, folks. This is war.

Stewart Rhodes, the founder of Oath Keepers, put it this way, in an open letter to President Trump:

It’s time to honor [your] oath by defending the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. This is your moment of destiny. Will you take your place in history as the savior of our Republic, right up there with President Washington and Lincoln? Or will you fail to act, while you still can, and leave office on January 20, 2021, leaving We the People to fight a desperate revolution/civil war against an illegitimate usurper and his Chicom puppet regime?

You must act NOW as a wartime President, pursuant to your oath to defend the Constitution, which is very similar to the oath all of us veterans swore. We are already in a fight. It’s better to wage it with you as Commander-in-Chief than to have you comply with a fraudulent election, leave office, and leave the White House in the hands of illegitimate usurpers and Chinese puppets. Please don’t do it. Do NOT concede, and do NOT wait until January 20, 2021. Strike now.

In this letter, Rhodes maps out precise steps you can and should take, Mr. President, to defend our nation as our Commander-in-Chief, involving deploying your most trusted military, plus the National Guard, with backup from veterans in Oath Keepers’ militia.

USE THE EXECUTIVE ORDER YOU SIGNED IN 2018 ABOUT FOREIGN ELECTION INTERFERENCE

Executive Order 13848 gives you the power to fight against foreign interference in our elections, as many have recommended. What was that EO for if not to use in such a blatant violation of our national security and corruption of our election as we’ve witnessed unfolding before us? And there is now dramatic new proof of such foreign interference from a European whistleblower in a signed affidavit.

By using this Executive Order, many patriots are claiming you could do the following in one fell swoop:

Arrest and seize the assets of all the top Democrats and deep state traitors who attempted to steal the 2020 election. Seize all the Big Tech corporations and left-wing media propaganda outlets that were complicit in the conspiracy. This could include seizing their domain names such as Twitter.com, YouTube.com, Facebook.com, etc. Defeat the Democratic National Committee forever by revealing overwhelming evidence of widespread election fraud, which will also result in a nationwide call for a voter ID system for all future elections. Solidify your own standing as the brilliant mastermind President of the USA for a second term.

USE THE EMERGENCY BROADCAST SYSTEM

As Constitutional scholar Ivan Raiklin has urged, you can use the Emergency Alert System 2.0 to send your messages of truth to the American people directly to their smart-phones and computers, bypassing the Fake News and social media. This is clearly essential now that Twitter has had the unmitigated gall to permanently suspend your account: the account of the President of the United States.

Have your Secretary of Defense speak to the public as well. Tell the truth. Every night address the American people about the theft of our election. Pave the way so they understand why we need a redo on the election and why we need the Insurrection Act. Do not concede.

THERE IS STILL TIME

Extraordinary circumstances call for extraordinary measures. The date for presidential inaugurations was March 4th for at least 140 years. It wasn’t changed to January 20th till FDR wanted it moved up, and while the 20th Amendment does call for the 20th of January, there’s no way that date should stand in the way of saving our Republic. It is not etched in stone. We are at war.

REMEMBER YOUR OATH

You swore to uphold, support and defend the Constitution of the United States. Where in the Constitution does it say a President who won re-election in a landslide should abdicate his office to treasonous criminals who clearly cheated their way to “victory” for the New World Order globalists, Socialists, Marxists, and Chinese Communists?

Where does it say a President who won his election should sacrifice his beloved nation to a Soros-backed Color Revolution?

Where does it say a President who loves his country and countrymen should hand over the nation to a gang of thieves, liars, cheaters, and traitors who have done all they could to implement a hostile takeover of America to forever destroy our Republic?

REMEMBER YOUR PROMISES TO WE THE PEOPLE

You said: “I will never let you down!” “Nationalism, not globalism, will be our credo!” “America will never be a Socialist country”

DON’T FALL FOR THE LEFT’S LATEST FALSE FLAG

We the People know that the storming of the Capitol Building was done by Antifa. It was a classic false flag operation. Not only is that obvious by virtue of the fact that at huge Trump rallies during the past 4-5 years, Trump supporters have never engaged in such lawless behavior, but also by the way it has played out. Immediately, Biden’s handlers dragged him out of his basement to address the nation as if he were the president. Obviously, the would-be usurper Biden was handed a script to read and told to be “presidential” while pontificating that “this is not who we are as Americans.”

Making it even more obvious that the violence in the halls of Congress was a Deep State/Democrat set-up, several treasonous members of the corrupt American aristocracy known as Congress, using the false-flag op at the Capitol to “blame Trump” are now calling to impeach the President once again, even though there are only two weeks left in your current term.

They’re even raising the specter of the 25th Amendment once more to attempt to oust you super quick, before you could still successfully claim a landslide victory and appoint an AG who’d indict all of them well before Easter.

And look who just got into the act, our own infamous Justice Department, which never found the courage to prosecute treasonous felons but is ready to pounce on MAGA supporters. From the Daily Mail, which was lightning quick to jump on the bandwagon, “Federal prosecutors have announced President Trump could potentially face charges over his role in inciting the violent siege of the US Capitol after he urged his supporters to ‘march’ on Congress to protest the results of the presidential election.”

Funny, I don’t recall anyone going after the governors or mayors of Democrat strongholds when BLM and Antifa rioters tore up, burned and looted businesses and assaulted innocent people.

The Daily Mail goes on to say, “The suspects, who are part of a group of white supremacists, Holocaust deniers and conspiracy theorists, are wanted on a slew of charges including inciting a riot and weapons charges – and the Department of Justice has promised to bring them all before the courts.” It seems the actual crime is being a Trump supporter, i.e. an American patriot.

USE THE POWER OF PRAYER LIKE NEVER BEFORE

President Trump… if, as many believe, God has chosen you to turn America around and has protected you from the steady attacks of the Left, and has guided you thus far, surely that has been to prepare you to stand firm for our nation against the full-on onslaught of our enemies both foreign and domestic.

I urge you to pray for strength, wisdom, courage and God’s protection as He inspires you to take the noble action of protecting America from a dismal fate as a NWO vassal, and the American people from a hellish, dystopian future.

Mr President, don’t let us down. Don’t back down. Don’t stop fighting to retain the presidency which is legitimately yours. Don’t choke.

In 2007, Pastor Kim Clement prophesized that you’d become President and that God would use you as a trumpet to expose and defeat His enemies and that you would serve two terms. We’re ready for your second term.

We the People need you. We’re not tired of winning. Lead our nation to victory over our foes, President Trump. The American people are behind you.