One Killed In Ormond Area Shooting After Confrontation With Pitchfork Between Friends

ORMOND BEACH, FL – Volusia Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating the shooting death of an Ormond Beach-area man during a confrontation with a friend who lived on his property. According to investigators, the shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. Friday at a residence on Avenue I, in Ormond Beach. The shooter, a 34-year-old man, contacted law enforcement and remained on scene to provide his account of the incident.

The shooter reported that he and his friend were outside the home when his friend pointed a pitchfork at him in a threatening manner. The shooter, who was armed with a handgun, told his friend to put down the pitchfork, and he did. But then he said his friend advanced toward him aggressively, and he fired his gun at him.

The shooter told detectives he was in fear for his life and his wife’s, as she was inside the residence at the time of the incident. The victim, who lived in a separate structure on the property, was pronounced dead at the scene. No charges have been filed at this time while the investigation continues.

The Sheriff’s Office is working to notify next of kin; the names of the parties involved are not being released prior to that notification.