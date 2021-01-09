CrimeLocalSociety

One Killed In Ormond Area Shooting After Confrontation With Pitchfork Between Friends

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Volusia Sheriff
ORMOND BEACH, FL – Volusia Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating the shooting death of an Ormond Beach-area man during a confrontation with a friend who lived on his property. According to investigators, the shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. Friday at a residence on Avenue I, in Ormond Beach. The shooter, a 34-year-old man, contacted law enforcement and remained on scene to provide his account of the incident.

The shooter reported that he and his friend were outside the home when his friend pointed a pitchfork at him in a threatening manner. The shooter, who was armed with a handgun, told his friend to put down the pitchfork, and he did. But then he said his friend advanced toward him aggressively, and he fired his gun at him.

The shooter told detectives he was in fear for his life and his wife’s, as she was inside the residence at the time of the incident. The victim, who lived in a separate structure on the property, was pronounced dead at the scene. No charges have been filed at this time while the investigation continues.

The Sheriff’s Office is working to notify next of kin; the names of the parties involved are not being released prior to that notification.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

