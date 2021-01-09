CrimeLocalSociety

Lee County Detectives Seeking to ID Armed Robbery Suspects On The Run; Robbed Fort Myers Convenience Store; Considered Armed and Dangerous

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

According to detectives, shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Friday, January 8th, two males walked into the Sky Food Mart, located at 17597 Rockefeller Circle in Fort Myers, FL. The male suspects both brandishing semi-automatic handguns and approached the clerk demanding all the cash in the register.
 According to detectives, shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Friday, January 8th, two males walked into the Sky Food Mart, located at 17597 Rockefeller Circle in Fort Myers, FL. The male suspects both brandishing semi-automatic handguns and approached the clerk demanding all the cash in the register.

FORT MYERS, FL – Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help identifying and tracking down two armed suspects who authorities say robbed a Lee County convenience store last night. According to detectives, shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Friday, January 8th, two males walked into the Sky Food Mart, located at 17597 Rockefeller Circle in Fort Myers, FL.

The male suspects both brandishing semi-automatic handguns and approached the clerk demanding all the cash in the register. While pointing a gun directly at the clerk, one suspect reached over and grabbed the register drawer, taking an undisclosed amount of cash and coins. The suspects quickly left the store, headed on foot southbound on Rockefeller Circle, towards Constitution Circle. Both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous. 

Anyone with information on the identities and whereabouts of the suspects are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips can be submitted online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app.

Comment via Facebook
Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

One Killed In Ormond Area Shooting After Confrontation With…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Op-Ed: An Open Letter To President Trump From Writer,…

Cherie Zaslawsky

Lee County Deputies Find Two Victims In Vehicle At Scene Of…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 811