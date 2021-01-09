Lee County Detectives Seeking to ID Armed Robbery Suspects On The Run; Robbed Fort Myers Convenience Store; Considered Armed and Dangerous

According to detectives, shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Friday, January 8th, two males walked into the Sky Food Mart, located at 17597 Rockefeller Circle in Fort Myers, FL. The male suspects both brandishing semi-automatic handguns and approached the clerk demanding all the cash in the register.

FORT MYERS, FL – Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help identifying and tracking down two armed suspects who authorities say robbed a Lee County convenience store last night. According to detectives, shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Friday, January 8th, two males walked into the Sky Food Mart, located at 17597 Rockefeller Circle in Fort Myers, FL.

The male suspects both brandishing semi-automatic handguns and approached the clerk demanding all the cash in the register. While pointing a gun directly at the clerk, one suspect reached over and grabbed the register drawer, taking an undisclosed amount of cash and coins. The suspects quickly left the store, headed on foot southbound on Rockefeller Circle, towards Constitution Circle. Both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the identities and whereabouts of the suspects are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips can be submitted online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app.