VIDEO: Gab CEO Calls Out NY Times for Creating False Narrative “Without Any Proof, Documents, Screenshots, or Evidence” Says “It’s Disgusting”

Social networking service Gab CEO Andrew Torba discusses and exposes the New York Times’ baseless claims he says which have now been regurgitated across the net “without offering any proof, screenshots, usernames, or evidence” to backup these baseless claims.

SUMMIT, PA – Andrew Tobra, the CEO of social networking service Gab.com, came out defending his platform in an online video, directly emailed to members, after it was recently attacked by the New York Times to spread what he calls is harmful defamatory misinformation as well as outright lies about Gab.

Speaking directly to his platforms millions of members, five million of which had logged on within the last 72 hours, Tobra laid out the baseless narrative which has now been reprinted and regurgitated across the internet since the Times publication, that the protests that turned violent at the United States Capitol on Wednesday were organized on alt-tech sites, including, specifically, Gab.com, “without offering any proof, screenshots, usernames, or evidence” to backup these baseless claims.

Over the past several weeks I have been openly warning the Gab community to be on the lookout for fedposters and threats or encouragement of violence on Gab. This PSYOP campaign started back in early December with newly created accounts popping up out of nowhere and making threats of violence. We have zero tolerance for this behavior and it is absolutely not free speech. This has always been our policy. We have thousands of volunteers, customers, and longtime community members who helped us stomp out this PSYOP campaign over the past several weeks and expose it. After this week, it’s clear why this PSYOP was started: to take down alt-tech platforms and frame them for the January 6th protests that ended with the police killing an unarmed woman. Almost instantly after police allowed protestors into the Capitol the New York Times started a baseless narrative that this protest was organized on alt-tech sites, and in particular on Gab, without offering any proof, screenshots, usernames, or evidence to back these baseless claims.