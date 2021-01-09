Lee County Deputies Find Two Victims In Vehicle At Scene Of Shooting In Fort Myers, One Dead, One Hospitalized, Detectives Investigating

FORT MYERS, FL – In the early hours of January 9, 2021, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 8211 College Parkway, Fort Myers, in reference to a shooting. When Deputies arrived on the scene they found a parked vehicle with two victims inside. Both victims were transported to a local hospital where one victim was pronounced deceased.

The shooting investigation has resulted in the closure of College Parkway from Whiskey Creek Drive to Winkler Road in Fort Myers. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. The road will be shut down for a few hours.

Major Crimes Unit detectives are currently on scene conducting an active investigation. This incident is now a confirmed homicide. Due to the nature of the incident, detectives with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit and Violent Crimes Unit responded to assume the investigation.