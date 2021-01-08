LocalPress ReleasesSociety

Sheriff Lemma Sworn In For Second Term As Seminole County Sheriff

By Jessica Mcfadyen
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL – Earlier this week, Sheriff Dennis Lemma was sworn in for his second term as Seminole County Sheriff. A small group of family and colleagues joined Sheriff Lemma as retired Seminole County Sheriff Don Eslinger administered the Oath of Office during a private ceremony held in the Sheriff’s office

Sheriff Lemma’s first term started in January 2017, after Sheriff Eslinger’s retirement, who served in the role for 26 years. Lemma is the 10th Sheriff in the 108-year history of Seminole County and has served with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 29 years.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

