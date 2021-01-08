Sheriff Lemma Sworn In For Second Term As Seminole County Sheriff

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL – Earlier this week, Sheriff Dennis Lemma was sworn in for his second term as Seminole County Sheriff. A small group of family and colleagues joined Sheriff Lemma as retired Seminole County Sheriff Don Eslinger administered the Oath of Office during a private ceremony held in the Sheriff’s office

Sheriff Lemma’s first term started in January 2017, after Sheriff Eslinger’s retirement, who served in the role for 26 years. Lemma is the 10th Sheriff in the 108-year history of Seminole County and has served with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 29 years.