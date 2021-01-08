Trump Concedes Election Loss to Biden While Condemning Violence at Washington D.C. Capitol; Says “New” Administration to be Inaugurated

WASHINGTON D.C. – On Thursday, President Donald Trump officially conceded his loss in the November 2020 election to challenger Joe Biden in a somber video released via Twitter, while also condemning the rioters that had breached and overtaken the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.

Without specifically naming Biden, Trump stated that there will indeed be a “new” administration inaugurated on January 20, 2021.

“A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation. 2020 has been a challenging time for our people.”

Trump had previously declared that he would never concede his election loss, and instead filed dozens of lawsuits – without any success – contesting the outcome of the election, asserting widespread voter fraud was the only reason Biden won.

“My campaign vigorously pursued every legal avenue to contest the election results,” Trump said. “My only goal was to ensure the integrity of the vote. In so doing, I was fighting to defend American Democracy. I continue to strongly believe that we must reform our election laws to verify the identity and the eligibility of all voters and to ensure faith and confidence in all future elections. Now Congress has certified the results.”

Trump began his speech by condemning the massive crowd of his supporters that had marched upon the U.S. Capitol after attending a rally held by the President, where he told them to march to Congress to protest the election results. The resultant mob overwhelmed police barricades and actually breached the Capitol building while Congress was in the process of officially counting the electoral votes that would ratify Joe Biden as the next president.

As a result of the incident, five people died – including one police officer – with many more injured and arrested.

“I’d like to begin by addressing the heinous attack on the United States Capitol. Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem,” Trump said. “The demonstrators who infiltrated the capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy. To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country. And to those who broke the law, you will pay. We have just been through an intense election, and the emotions are high. But now tempers must be cooled and calm restored.”

Trump also asserted that he had “immediately deployed the National Guard and the federal law enforcement to secure the building and expel the intruders.” However, reports indicate that Trump was initially hesitant to do so and that the call was actually made by Vice-President Mike Pence.

Trump ended his speech by addressing his followers directly, thanking them for their support while looking forward to the future.