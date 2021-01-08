RETRACTED: Detectives Seeking Man In Red Pick-Up Truck Who Attempted To Abduct Teenage Girl Walking Home From School In Fort Myers

The suspect is described as a heavyset male in his 50s, with red shoulder length hair, a red beard and an acne scarred face. He is believed to be driving a red Nissan Frontier.

UPDATE JANUARY 8, 2021 1:07 PM: Upon further interviews with the victim this morning, detectives have determined that no attempted abduction took place in this incident. SWFL Crime Stoppers and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office appreciate the community’s assistance with this matter.

FORT MYERS, FL – Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say attempted to abduct a teenager as she walked home from school yesterday afternoon.

The victim was walking westbound on Braman Avenue, near Broadway Avenue, around 4:30 p.m. on January 7th when a white male in a red pick-up truck approached her. The man told the female that he’d been watching her and that he noticed she didn’t have her cell phone with her. At that point, he grabbed the victim by the back of her shirt and backpack in an attempt to pull her into the vehicle.

In fear for her life, the victim bit the suspect’s left forearm and managed to escape his grip. As she was running away, the teen noticed the suspect make a u-turn and drive back in the direction he came towards Broadway Avenue.

The suspect is described as a heavyset male in his 50s, with red shoulder length hair, a red beard and an acne scarred face. He is believed to be driving a red Nissan Frontier.

Anyone who may have been in the area of Braman and Broadway around the time of the attempted abduction, or who has information on the suspect, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made on the P3Tips mobile app or online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com.

