17-Year-Old Female Dies After Boyfriend Playing With Loaded Weapon, Accidently Shot Her

MARION COUNTY, – On Friday, January 8, 2021 Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Major Crimes detectives arrested juvenile LaVonte Jamaal Powell, 17, of Anthony, Florida, for Manslaughter.

According to authorities, MCSO deputies responded to a residence on Northeast 97th St. Road in Anthony after receiving a 911 call from Powell stating that a juvenile victim, Kelsey Lynn Smith, 17, was unconscious and not breathing. When deputies arrived to what appeared to be an abandoned mobile home, they located Smith inside deceased from a gunshot wound.

During a post Miranda interview with Powell, he stated that he and Smith had been dating for 17-months and had been staying in the mobile home with no electricity. Powell said they were in the bedroom when he began playing with a gun and accidently shot Smith. Powell was arrested and transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center.