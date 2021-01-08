CrimeLocalSociety

17-Year-Old Female Dies After Boyfriend Playing With Loaded Weapon, Accidently Shot Her

By Jessica Mcfadyen
LaVonte Jamaal Powell, 17, of Anthony, Florida, for Manslaughter.
According to authorities, Marion County Sheriff’s Detectives arrested LaVonte Jamaal Powell, 17, of Anthony, Florida for Manslaughter. During a post Miranda interview, Powell stated that he began playing with a gun and accidently shot his girlfriend, Kelsey Lynn Smith, also 17.

MARION COUNTY, – On Friday, January 8, 2021 Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Major Crimes detectives arrested juvenile LaVonte Jamaal Powell, 17, of Anthony, Florida, for Manslaughter.

According to authorities, MCSO deputies responded to a residence on Northeast 97th St. Road in Anthony after receiving a 911 call from Powell stating that a juvenile victim, Kelsey Lynn Smith, 17, was unconscious and not breathing. When deputies arrived to what appeared to be an abandoned mobile home, they located Smith inside deceased from a gunshot wound.

During a post Miranda interview with Powell, he stated that he and Smith had been dating for 17-months and had been staying in the mobile home with no electricity. Powell said they were in the bedroom when he began playing with a gun and accidently shot Smith. Powell was arrested and transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

