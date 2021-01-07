Street Racing Halted After Traffic Stop Following Social Media Tip; Both Drivers Students at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast

At 2:25 p.m., FCSO Deputy Nunziato observed two vehicles racing southbound on Belle Terre from Matanzas Woods Parkway. Both vehicles were traveling between 75 to 80 mph before encountering other traffic at which time they tried to maneuver around the traffic.

PALM COAST, FL – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) received a message on social media regarding students racing after leaving Matanzas High School (MHS) on weekday afternoons. The message was shared by the FCSO Public Affairs Team to the FCSO Traffic Unit and the School Resource Deputies at MHS.

One of the drivers, in a gold BMW, noticed the deputy and slowed down immediately. The second driver, in a black Mercedes, continued south on Belle Terre Parkway at a high rate of speed. Traffic stops were conducted on both vehicles and both drivers were issued criminal citations for racing on the highway.

“These guys thought they could have fun racing down the road putting others’ lives at risk and now they will have to explain their actions to the judge and hopefully their parents,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “I hope they learn their lesson and drive safely from now on. Thank you to the community member who saw something and said something bringing it to our attention before someone got hurt or killed.”

Both drivers are students at MHS. FCSO reminds members of the community that if they see suspicious activity in Flagler County, let the FCSO know by calling 386-313- 4911 or emailing TIPS@flaglersheriff.com. You can also send a tip through the FCSO mobile application or on flaglersheriff.com.