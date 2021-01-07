CrimeLocalSociety

REWARD: Detectives Searching for White Four-Door Sedan Involved In Deadly Christmas Weekend Shooting At Apartment Complex in Dania Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
According to authorities, shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 26, deputies responded to an apartment complex located at 321 E. Sheridan Steet in reference to someone hearing gunshots.
Detectives are searching for a white four-door sedan that was involved in the deadly shooting. The homicide investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective James Hayes at 954-321-4231.

Arriving deputies discovered an adult female lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as 47-year-old Aranee Mulakhut. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and transported Mulakhut to Memorial Regional Hospital where she later died. 

Callers can remain anonymous; contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

