Following Mob Violence at Capitol and Congress Certifying Biden’s Win, President Trump Pledges for “Orderly” Transfer of Power

President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated President on January 20 following Congress successfully counting and certifying the electoral votes of the Democratic challenger, following one of the darkest days in United States history. Photo credit: Alex Gakos / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump pledged to an “orderly” transfer of power to President-elect Joe Biden on January 20 following Congress successfully counting and certifying the electoral votes of the Democratic challenger, following one of the darkest days in United States history.

Yesterday, thousands of angered Trump supporters stormed and breached the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. in an effort to halt the electoral vote count, an act many referred to as one of insurrection influenced by a fiery speech Trump had delivered at an earlier rally where he continued to deny that he had lost his bid for reelection.

Members of Congress and the Senate were forced to evacuate into hiding while the incensed rioters smashed windows and vandalized the very seat of government in the United States; when authorities had finally regained control, 4 people were dead, with many more injured and over 50 arrested.

Police and the FBI are currently attempting to track down and arrest as many of the participants in the riot as possible.

Resuming their count at 8 p.m. that evening, members of Congress continued where they left off while fielding challenges from Republicans who contested votes from key battleground states; the process was finally completed just shy of 4 a.m. this morning, with Congress officially ratifying Biden as the next president. This was the last of any procedural hurdles that the President-elect faced.

Trump, who has been temporarily banned from Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram due to posts accused of inflaming the situation at the Capitol, then issued a statement through the Twitter account of his social media director. The President finally seemed willing to accept the results of the election, while nonetheless still promoting claims of voter fraud that have not been proven in any court of law.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” Trump said. “I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”

Statement by President Donald J. Trump on the Electoral Certification:



“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our… — Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) January 7, 2021

Trump was widely accused of being largely responsible – even by members of his own party – for the riot at the capitol, and in response to the incident several members of his administration have resigned in protest. In addition, Senate minority leader Charles Schumer and others are calling for Trump’s immediate removal from office; however, with only 13 days left in his tenure, this remains unlikely to happen.