Florida Non-Profit Issues Press Release Claiming Possession of “Potentially Fake” Affidavit From Lawyer of Individual Who Personally Switched Votes

Editors Note: This report exists on the basis of four events, A) the Dallas Texas based news program called “America Can We Talk?” with host Debbie Georgatos who speaks with a guest about election fraud on January 6, 2021, B) statements of the guest, a formally registered Georgia lobbyist named Maria Strollo Zack, Founder of ‘Nations in Action’, C) a press release published on January 6, 2021, by Zack’s Florida based non-profit which describes themselves as a government transparency organization, and D) the existence of a single unverified document – said to be a sworn affidavit from Attorney Prof Alfio d’ Urso who is representing a client, signed in Rome, Italy and dated January 6, 2021.

Items to call in question and should require more scrutiny:

Zack states the attorney “Prof Alfio d’ Urso,” who provided the affidavit is a “top lawyer” in Italy, however, typical searches reveal little information on his name.

The affidavit contains no typical markings, stamps or notarization.

The affidavit contains no physical address of any kind.

The affidavit eludes to the concern of safety for the individual, who is often referenced in the interview as ‘this person’ while fully named in the affidavit.

The claimed witness and provocateur, Arturo D’Elia, is one of two persons whom were arrested in December 2020 for an incident involving data theft at Leonardo, over alleged roles in hacking computers located at one of the defense contractors plants.

SARASOTA, FL – One day before Congress officially certified the victory of Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 Presidential election, allegations continued to come forward in support of President Donald Trump’s repeated accusations of voter fraud that “robbed” him in his bid for reelection.

In a press release put out by Nations in Action, an employee of Leonardo SpA – a global defense contractor partially owned by the Italian government – delivered a signed self-titled “General Affidavit” outlining an alleged scheme to switch votes originally cast for Trump to Biden utilizing Leonardo computer systems and military satellites located in Pescara, Italy.

An employee of the 8th largest global defense contractor, Leonardo SpA, provided a shocking deposition detailing his role in the most elaborate criminal act affecting a US election. Corroborating the DNI Ratcliff’s report of international intrusion, Arturo D’elio outlined the scheme that proved successful in using Leonardo computer systems and military satellites located in Pescara, Italy. Recent reports of a hack at Leonardo now appear to have been an orchestrated cover to mitigate blowback on the corporation which is partially owned by the Italian government. Press release put out by Nations in Action, January, 6, 2020

According to Nations in Action, who describe themselves as a government transparency organization, Arturo D’elio – a former head of Information Technology at Leonardo SpA – undertook an operation where he claimed that his employer was directed by individuals representing the United States to use their technological resources to interfere with the outcome of the 2020 election.

“On 4 November 2020, under instruction and direction of US persons working from the US embassy in Rome, undertook the operation to switch data from the US elections of 3 November 2020 from significant margin of victory for Donald Trump to Joe Biden in a number of states where Joe Biden was losing the vote totals,” D’elio said in his affidavit. Attorney Prof Alfio d’ Urso

D’elio claims that he was working at the Pascara facility of Leonardo SpA and utilized “military grade cyber warfare encryption capabilities” to transmit switched votes by means of a military satellite – owned by Leonardo – to a location in Frankfurt Germany; from there, the data was transmitted to the United States.

He also claimed that the data in some cases may have been switched to “represent more than total voters registered.”

In their press release, Nations in Action made demands of U.S. elected officials on how they should respond to these allegations, including deposing State Department officials, “seizing assets” of Leonardo SpA, and even having “all congressional members” speak out against election interference “or face recalls and suspicion of involvement.”

According to Maria Zack, who says she helped expose fraud in the 2018 recount in Broward County, Florida, and formally a registered Georgia lobbyist, says she will supply the means for every state affected to “recall their slate of electors immediately or face lawsuits.” However, since Biden’s electoral votes have already been counted and ratified by Congress, it remains unclear if any actions could even be taken to challenge his win.

Zack’s accusations – not yet proven by any evidence provided in any court of law, any state or federal investigation, or even reported in any major media outlet – if true would be monumental. If not, she could be on the verge of forever ruining her reputation.

“This is the piece that Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani and everybody has been begging to have and to see because they knew something was wrong and I think voters in their hearts knew something was wrong, but what is amazing is that they were never quite able to get that missing little piece, that little nugget of who, where and how, and the why is certainly impossible to believe in some respects, but we must stand up for truth and do a full investigation. I know members of Congress are calling for that, but this now takes away the need for an investigation because we have the person who is admitting to the theft of the election.”

On the program, Zack stated that the document was given to Congressman Barry Loudermilk, from Georgia’s 11th congressional district, as well as the staff of Representative Devin Nunes, of California and Representative Louie Gohmert of Texas.

In late December, Dan Patrick, the lieutenant governor of Texas offered a $1m reward for proof of voter fraud. There was no mention on the program of whether the person coming forward is seeking that reward.

