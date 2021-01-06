Suspect Wanted For Using Stolen Credit Cards At Target In Boynton Beach

According to authorities, the unknown suspect entered Target, helped himself to numerous items and paid for them with the victim’s stolen credit cards. This incident occurred on November 30, 2020. Target is located in the 600 block of N. Congress Ave, Boynton Beach.

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Detectives are seeking the identity of a suspect they say fraudulently used stolen credit cards at a local Target. According to authorities, the unknown suspect entered Target, helped himself to numerous items and paid for them with the victim’s stolen credit cards. This incident occurred on November 30, 2020. Target is located in the 600 block of N. Congress Ave, Boynton Beach.

Anyone who can identify this suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous by downloading a new app “PBSO” for Apple or Android Smart Phone devices and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.