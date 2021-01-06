CrimeLocalSociety

Suspect Wanted For Using Stolen Credit Cards At Target In Boynton Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
BOYNTON BEACH, FL – Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Detectives are seeking the identity of a suspect they say fraudulently used stolen credit cards at a local Target. According to authorities, the unknown suspect entered Target, helped himself to numerous items and paid for them with the victim’s stolen credit cards. This incident occurred on November 30, 2020. Target is located in the 600 block of N. Congress Ave, Boynton Beach.

Anyone who can identify this suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous by downloading a new app “PBSO” for Apple or Android Smart Phone devices and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

