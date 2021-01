The unknown suspect is wanted for questioning related to using a victims Social Security Number to gain employment. Anyone who can identify this male is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Detectives are seeking the identity of a suspect they say fraudulently used a victims Social Security Number to gain employment. The suspect is wanted by authorities. Anyone who can identify this male is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Callers can remain anonymous by downloading a new app “PBSO” for Apple or Android Smart Phone devices by using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.