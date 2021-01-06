CrimeLocalSociety

Pedestrian Killed On New Year’s Day In Pompano Beach Crash

By Joe Mcdermott
POMPANO BEACH, FL – A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car in Pompano Beach on New Year’s Day. Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide investigators determined that at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Friday, January 1, a pedestrian was crossing North Dixie Highway in the 300 block when he entered the path of a car driven by Vernon Rolle, 29, of North Lauderdale.

After the pedestrian was struck, bystanders on the scene began CPR on the injured pedestrian and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue arrived and transported the man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased. 

A preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and failed to cross the highway in a designated pedestrian crosswalk. The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. Neither impairment nor excessive speed are considered contributing causes to the crash. The investigation is ongoing. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
