Pedestrian Killed On New Year’s Day In Pompano Beach Crash

POMPANO BEACH, FL – A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car in Pompano Beach on New Year’s Day. Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide investigators determined that at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Friday, January 1, a pedestrian was crossing North Dixie Highway in the 300 block when he entered the path of a car driven by Vernon Rolle, 29, of North Lauderdale.

After the pedestrian was struck, bystanders on the scene began CPR on the injured pedestrian and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue arrived and transported the man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and failed to cross the highway in a designated pedestrian crosswalk. The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. Neither impairment nor excessive speed are considered contributing causes to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.